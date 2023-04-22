New England Revolution vs Sporting Kansas City preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The New England Revolution return home to host Sporting Kansas City at Gillette Stadium in a battle of teams with contrasting starts to the season.

Despite giving up a 98th-minute equalizer to Columbus last week, the point was good enough to send the Revolution to the top of the Eastern Conference ahead of Cincinnati on goal difference.

Returning home, where Bruce Arena's men are 3-0-1 in 2023, they face a Kansas City side that was soundly defeated by San Jose 3-0 last week.

Goals have been hard to come by for SKC as they've only found the back of the net twice this season, the fewest by any team through their first eight games in MLS history.

They also are only one of two teams in the league to not record a win this season, the other being the LA Galaxy.

Team news

New England Revolution

Defender Henry Kessler is set to miss the next four months after suffering a hamstring injury after being removed at halftime of the win over Montreal.

Nacho Gil (right leg), Jacob Jackson (left ACL), Maciel (left Achilles), Tommy McNamara (left leg) are also sidelined while Dylan Borrero will serve a one-match suspension.

Bobby Wood (left foot) and Gustavo Bou (right leg) both missed the trip to Columbus last week and are listed as questionable for this match.

Sporting Kansas City

Kortne Ford had surgery on his Achilles and is set to miss out. Joining him on the sidelines are Tim Leibold and Kayden Pierre, both missing through hamstring injuries.

Robert Castellanos was sent off in last week's defeat to San Jose and he will be suspended for this contest.

Veteran defender Graham Zusi (muscle strain) is listed as questionable after starting Kansas City's first eight games. Gadi Kinda (knee), Nemanja Radoja (hamstring) and Willy Agada (leg) are also questionable.

Predicted lineups

New England Revolution: Petrovic; Jones, Romney, Farrell, Bye; Polster, Blessing; Boateng, Gil, Bajraktarevic; Vrioni

Sporting Kansas City: Meila; Voloder, Fontàs, Rosero, Zusi; Hernández, Walter, Thommy; Sallói, Pulido, Russell

Ones to watch

Giacomo Vrioni (New England Revolution)

Due to the absences of Gustavo Bou and Bobby Wood, the Italian was in the starting lineup for the first time since the season opener and put in a solid performance, registering a team-high four shots and nearly scoring, hitting the post with a delicate chip shot.

Vrioni's last appearance at home resulted in a goal two weeks ago when New England routed Montreal 4-0 and he'll be eager to repeat that in this match.

Tim Meila (Sporting Kansas City)

As Kansas City have found goals to be in short supply, they've relied on their defense and goalkeeping to pick up results as evidenced in a trio of 0-0 draws this season.

Meila made four saves in the most recent of those goalless draws which came against defending Eastern Conference champions Philadelphia.

He's long been one of the best shot-stoppers in MLS, having started 20 or more games for the club every year since 2015 and was MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2017.

Previous meetings

Last June, New England pulled out a 2-1 victory over ten-man Kansas City to extend their unbeaten run to six matches.

Bou put the Revolution ahead on the half-hour mark with Borrero picking up his first assist since joining from Atletico Mineiro.

Oriol Russell was sent off after picking up his second yellow card on 48 minutes and four minutes later, Johnny Russell leveled from a free kick.

Substitute Emmanuel Boateng scored three minutes from time after pouncing on a rebound that Meila spilled after failing to hold on to the initial shot by Bou.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Callum Williams serving as the play-by-play announcer and Lori Lindsey handling the analyst duties.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.