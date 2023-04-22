The Crew look to dethrone Charlotte.

Last season the first meeting with Charlotte was postponed due to inclement weather and moved to October. When this match finally got under way, we saw a record set and the match ended in a draw.

Columbus loves to be the first in a lot of categories. Picture this, LUcas Zelerayan lines it up, surveys the field, and launches it into the top left corner and put the Crew on the board 1-0... With that goal from a free kick, Zelerayan set the record for the longest free kick goal in MLS history of 56.1 yards.

Last time we were in Charlotte, @Lucazelarayan31 pulled up from 56.1 yards out to score the longest free kick goal in MLS history. #Crew96 | @AARPOhio pic.twitter.com/OLoyVeNVnh — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) April 20, 2023

Fast forward to this season. Columbus is under a new coach and playing in a new system. Yes, they have an identity that is slowly forming. So Far this Season, the Black & Gold are 4-2-2, and have been able to play their game so far. In every match this season, The Crew have been able to stretch the field and execute their gameplan.

In what has been a big turn around this season with the goal production from this team, Columbus looks to keep it going against a tough Charlotte team at home.

In what will be a big crowd and loud environment, look for Columbus to come out strong and aggressive to set the tone early.

Some good news for Columbus this week. The Crew have two players that will be questionable for the match against Charlotte. Eloy Room was participating in full training this week as he has been trying to overcome a knee injury. Also, Cucho Hernandez was a participant in full training this week and has been on track with rehabbing his knee injury. With Room being questionable, this will present coach Nancy a tough choice of who to put in the starting lineup between the sticks.

On the other side of the ball, Charlotte is coming off a 2-2 draw against Colorado. Charlotte gave up a late goal in the 90th minute to the Rapids to tie the game and give Charlotte a point. Hey Crew fans, does this sound Familiar? So far Charlotte has hit the sophomore slump at the beginning of the season but have started to turn it around.

Look for this game to be physical and Columbus to set the tone early and spread the Charlotte defense out.

Can Columbus stay hot and keep there unbeaten streak alive or will Charlotte finally put a complete game together. Tune in Saturday on Apple Tv's MLS season pass at 7:30pm.