Chivas vs Cruz Azul LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Match

Last game between them
The last time these two teams met was on December 30 of last year in the Sky Cup on that occasion, Cruz Azul defeated Chivas 2-0 with goals from Gonzalo Carneiro and Alexis Gutierrez, this was the last time these two teams, some of the biggest teams in Mexican soccer, met.
Where and how to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul online and live in the 16th round of the Liga Mx in Clausura 2023
The Chivas vs Cruz Azul match can be seen on Azteca 7 and Channel 5.
Chivas vs Cruz Azul can be tuned in from the live streams of Blue To Go, Azteca Deportes and Vix+.
What time is the Chivas vs Cruz Azul match day 16 of the Liga Mx?
This is the kick-off time for the Chivas vs Cruz Azul match on April 22, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Bolivia: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 19:00 hours
Ecuador: 19:00 hours
Spain: 04:00 hours
United States: 19:00 hours PT and 21:00 hours ET
Mexico: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Peru: 20:00 hours
Uruguay: 20:00 hours
Venezuela: 20:00 hours
Japan: 1:00 p.m.
India: 13:00 hours
Nigeria: 12:00 noon
South Africa: 12:00 noon
Australia: 11:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 04:00 hours
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match, there will be Pachuca vs San Luis and the match of the day, América vs Pumas, are tomorrow's matches in the 16th round of the Liga Mx.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice in this exciting match will be Adonai Escobedo Gonzalez, who will have the task of dispensing justice in this match and bringing order with his experience in Mexican soccer.
Absences
Chivas will be able to count on a full roster for this match, as there are no injured or suspended players, while Cruz Azul will have one absentee: Michael Estrada, who was sent off against América last matchday and will not be able to play against Chivas in matchday 16.
Background
The record leans towards Cruz Azul as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving Cruz Azul as the favorite as they have won on 9 occasions, 3 times they have drawn and 3 times Chivas have won, despite that, a very close match is expected without a clear favorite, but with a very intense match.
How is Cruz Azul arriving?
Cruz Azul has just lost 3-1 to América in yet another edition of the Clasico Joven, in the general table they are in 8th place with 21 points and a record of 6 wins, 3 ties and 6 losses. The light blue team can no longer aspire to direct qualification for the playoffs, but they will be looking to host the Mexican soccer playoff at home, which is why they need to get points in these last 2 remaining games.
How do the Chivas arrive?
Chivas has just defeated Leon 2-0 away, a game that had a lot of intensity and emotions and in the end Chivas continues to demonstrate that they can fight for tickets to the playoffs, in the general table they are in 4th position with 28 points and a record of 8 wins, 4 ties and 3 defeats, they will look to continue adding points and seek direct qualification to the playoffs of Mexican soccer.
