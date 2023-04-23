America vs Pumas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Everything you need to know about this Clasico Capitalino of the Liga MX matchday 16 is on VAVEL. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Azteca Stadium, home of the Aguilas.
What time is America vs Pumas match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the América vs Pumas match on April 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 12:10 AM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 12:10 AM to be confirmed
Brazil: 12:10 AM to be confirmed
Chile: 12:10 AM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 9:10 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 10:10 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 10:10 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 11:10 PM on TUDN USA and Univision
Spain: 5:10 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 9:10 PM on TUDN, VIX+, Canal 5, Canal de Las Estrellas
Paraguay: 12:05 AM to be confirmed
Peru: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 12:05 AM to be confirmed
Key player Pumas
Juan Dinneno: Everything seems to indicate that the Argentine striker has woken up. Despite individual and team irregularities, Juan Ignacio Dinneno has managed to stand out in the Pumas' offense and is the team's current goal scorer registering 8 goals. He scored in the last game against Toluca.
Key player America
Henry Martin: America's current goal scorer and leading scorer of the current Clausura 2023. This Mexican striker is living a great moment and is close to being crowned scoring champion. He has just scored a great goal in the match against Cruz Azul and, even though he has a slight injury, he could see minutes in this Clásico Capitalino. He currently has 13 goals so far this season.
Last lineup Pumas
Julio Gonzalez, Pablo Bennevendo, Nicolas Freire, Arturo Ortiz, Pablo Monroy, Jose Caicedo, Eduardo Salvio, Cesar Huerta, Ulises Rivas, Juan Ignacio Dinenno y Gustavo Del Prete.
Last lineup America
Luis Angel Malagon, Luis Fuente, Sebastián Caceres, Israel Reyes, Miguel Layun, Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez, Diego Valdes, Jonathan Rodriguez, Henry Martín and Alejandro Zendejas.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this America vs Pumas will be Cesar Arturo Ramos; Jorge Antonio Sánchez, first line; Enrique Isaac Bustos, second line; Eduardo Galván Basulto, fourth assistant.
How does Pumas arrive?
After a very irregular tournament for Pumas under Rafa Puente del Río, the board of directors decided to take a different direction in their project and brought in Antonio 'Turco' Mohamed. After the poor points accumulated by the unamitas up to three games ago, the universitarios have accumulated two consecutive victories that have given them a chance to qualify for the playoffs. In their most recent match, Pumas won in a resounding and, for many, surprising way against Nacho Ambriz's Toluca, who did not know how to stop Mohamed's offense. The match ended 3-1 which helped Pumas to move to 12th place in the overall standings with 17 points, the result of 5 wins, 2 ties and 8 losses. The UNAM team is tied on points with Atlas, Querétaro and Puebla, so if they want to stay alive in the Clausura 2023, they need a win against América.
How does America arrive?
The Azulcrema team, coached by Fernando 'Tano' Ortíz, began the tournament with a streak of draws and it wasn't until matchday 4 that they won. Following the win against Mazatlán, America gained confidence and began a positive streak in the tournament that now has them in second place in the standings and still with mathematical aspirations of finishing as leaders and securing their ticket to the playoffs. The Aguilas are coming off the back of last week's Clasico Joven, where they managed a 1-3 comeback win over Cruz Azul, thanks to a brace from Alejandro Zendejas and a goal from their current top scorer, Henry Martín.With this victory, the Coapa team remains in second place in the standings with 30 points, the result of 8 wins, 6 draws and only one loss, which was against Pachuca on matchday 10.
Matchday 16 of Liga MX
The regular phase of Liga MX is over! And today, to finish off the Saturday day of this Clausura 2023, we will have the Clásico Capitalino. On this Saturday night as usual, we will have a match and it promises to be attractive as the Aguilas del America will play at home and will face Pumas who are in search of their ticket to the final phase of the tournament and need a win, no matter what.Both teams have owed a debt to their fans in recent tournaments, so they want to settle their debt with their fans in this new opportunity to lift the highest trophy in Mexican football.
The match will be played at the Stadium Azteca
The America vs Pumas match will be played at the Coloso de Santa Ursula, better known as the Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico. Kickoff is scheduled at 11:10 pm (ET).
Welcome, VAVEL friends!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Liga MX match: America vs Pumas Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!