Freiburg vs Schalke 04 LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

Tune in here Freiburg vs Schalke 04 Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Freiburg vs Schalke 04 live, as well as the latest information from Europa-Park Stadion. Don't miss a detail of the match Freiburg vs Schalke 04 live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Freiburg vs Schalke 04 live on TV and online?
The match Freiburg vs Schalke 04 will not be broadcast live on TV.
What time is Freiburg vs Schalke 04?
This is the kick-off time for the match Freiburg vs Schalke 04 on April 23, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:30 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 9:30 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 10:30 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 9:30 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 8:30 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 8:30 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 15:30 hrs. - Movistar+
Mexico: 7:30 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 9:30 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 8:30 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 10:30 hrs. - Star+
Key player in Schalke 04
One of the players to keep in mind in Schalke 04 is Marius Bulter, the 30 year old attacker on the left side has played 28 games so far in the Bundesliga 2022-2023, in those games he already has one assist and nine goals, against Koln, Borussia Monchengladbach, Union Berlin, Sttutgart, VFL Bochum, Borussia Dortmund, FC Augsburg and Hertha Berlin on two occasions.
Key player in Freiburg
One of the most outstanding players in Freiburg is Vincenzo Grifo, the 30-year-old Italian-born center forward has played 27 games so far in the current edition of the Bundesliga, in which he already has four assists and 13 goals, this against; FC Augsburg, Stuttgart, VFL Bochum, Werder Bremen, Schalke 04 twice, Union Berlin three times, Stuttgart twice, Bayer Leverkusen and Hertha Berlin.
History Freiburg vs Schalke 04
In total, the two teams have met 54 times, Schalke 04 dominates the record with 23 wins, there have been nine draws and Freiburg has won 22 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is even with 77 goals for each team.
Actuality - Schalke 04
Schalke 04 has had a very bad performance so far in the current edition of the Bundesliga, because after playing 28 games, it is in the 17th position in the standings with 24 points, this after winning five games, drawing nine and losing 14, it has also scored 26 goals but has conceded 52, for a goal difference of -26.
Schalke 04 2 - 2 Borussia Dortmund
FC Augsburg 1 - 1 Schalke 04
Schalke 04 0 - 3 Bayer Leverkusen
Hoffenheim 2 - 0 Schalke 04
Schalke 04 5 - 2 Hertha Berlin
Actuality - Freiburg
Freiburg has had a good season so far in the Bundesliga 2022-2023. After playing 28 matches, they are in fifth place in the standings with 50 points, after winning 14 matches, drawing eight and losing six, scoring 41 goals and conceding 37, for a goal difference of +4.
Mainz 05 1 - 1 Freiburg
Freiburg 1 - 1 Hertha Belin
Bayern Munich 1 - 2 Freiburg
Freiburg 0 - 1 Bayern Munich
Werder Bremen 1 - 2 Freiburg
The match will be played at the Europa-Park Stadion
The match between Freiburg and Schalke 04 will take place at the Europa-Park Stadion in the city of Freiburg (Germany), this stadium is where the Sport-Club Freiburg plays its home matches, it was built in 2018 and has a capacity for approximately 34,700 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Freiburg vs Schalke 04, valid for the 29th date of the Bundesliga 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.