River Plate vs Independiente LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League

Tune in here River Plate vs Independiente Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this River Plate vs Independiente match.
What time is River Plate vs Independiente match for Argentine league match 2023?
This is the start time of the game River Plate vs Independiente of 22th April in several countries:
|
Where to watch River Plate vs Independiente
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
April 22, 2023
|
19:30 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
April 22, 2023
|
20:30
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
April 22, 2023
|
18:30
|
Brasil
|
April 22, 2023
|
20:30
|
Chile
|
April 22, 2023
|
20:30
|
Colombia
|
April 22, 2023
|
18:30
|
Ecuador
|
April 22, 2023
|
18:30
|
España
|
April 23, 2023
|
00:30
|
Mexico
|
April 22, 2023
|
17:30
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
April 22, 2023
|
18:30
Watch out for this Independiente player:
The player to watch for this match will be the forward, Martin Cauteruccio, the current center midfielder has been an important piece in his team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Watch out for this River Plate player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Martin Fernandez, the current Offensive Midfielder has been an important piece throughout last season for River Plate and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Last lineup of Independiente:
R. Rey; E. Elizalde, J. Laso, S. Barreto; A. Costa, S. F. Ortíz, I. Marcone, L. Gómez; J. Vallejo, M. B. Barcia; M. Cauteruccio.
River Plate's last line-up:
F. Armani; M. Casco, E. Díaz, J. Maidana, M. Herrera; E. Pérez, R. Aliendro; P. Solari, I. Fernández, J. Paradela; M. Borja.
Background:
River Plate and Independiente have faced each other in a total of 85 matches (40 wins for Los Millonarios, 27 draws, 18 wins for River) where the scales are tipped in favor of River Plate. In terms of goals, River holds the advantage with 125 goals, while Independiente has only scored on 76 occasions. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 12 of the 2022 Argentine Super League where River Plate won by the narrowest of margins.
About the Stadium:
The Monumental Stadium or Estadio Monumental de Núñez is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in Argentina, it is located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina and is the home of the River Plate Football Club, a team that plays its home duels there in the Argentine first division or Primera División. It has a capacity for more than 72,000 spectators and was inaugurated on May 26, 1938.
It should be noted that there are records of more than 80,000 people having attended matches of great relevance, such as in the last Copa America 1959 match between Argentina and Brazil, and the final of the Copa Libertadores 1996 between River and America de Cali.
For transcending in soccer
The Independiente team has not had the performance they would have liked so far, as they are in the lower part of the general table in 25th place with only 9 points out of a possible 36, they are also one of the teams that allow the most goals, so they come into this match as underdogs to win.
Absolute leaders
River Plate has had an excellent performance so far in the championship as they are currently positioned as first in the general table with 10 matches won and only two lost duels, also, in their last 5 duels they have not lost a single time so they come to this match as the favorites to get the three points.
Argentine league action continues
The Argentinean league continues with all the emotions that the start of the first division championship brings, the teams made and brought reinforcements to face this beginning of the tournament where they seek to start with the right foot and quickly gain confidence to start tracing a winning path throughout the season. In this duel, River Plate and Independiente de Avellaneda will face each other, two clubs that are looking to quickly position themselves at the top of the table and have an excellent performance at the start of this new adventure.
Kick-off time
The River Plate vs Independiente match will be played at Estadio Monumental, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
