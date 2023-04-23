Empoli vs Inter: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Empoli vs Inter match live?
What time is Empoli vs Inter match for Serie A?
Argentina 7:30 am: Star+
Bolivia 6:30 am: Star+
Brazil 7:30 am: ESPN, Star +
Chile 6:30 am: Star+
Colombia 5:30 am: Star+
Ecuador 5:30 am: Star+
USA 6:30 am pm ET: Paramount+
Spain 12:30 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico 5:30 am: Star+
Paraguay 5:30 am: Star+
Peru 6:30 am: Star+
Uruguay 7:30 am: Star+
Venezuela 6:30 am: Star+
Speak up, Inzaghi!
Probable lineup for Inter
Inter's situation
Speak up, Zanetti!
During the week we have filled ourselves with humility and the will to sacrifice. We will have to show the reaction on the field, we trained well during the week. Looking back, we lost four minutes against Cremonese: the goal was lost, not the reaction. We must not lower our level of attention, hunger and attention to detail: for us it makes the difference. I'm not interested in what others do, I'm interested in what we do: with the points we have, we can't save ourselves.
You also need to be chameleonic, you can't play the same score all the time or they will evaluate you. What matters in soccer is concreteness and productivity, it often depends on the characteristics of the players you have. When we face teams of our level, we will always impose ourselves the game. In this one, we will have to be good at staying on top of the various stages. Inter is a team that produces and has many solutions, you have to be good in all the stages when you meet teams that have this potential."
Probable lineup for Empoli
Empoli's situation
Paolo Zanetti will be without four players. Vicario, because of concussion, and the injured De Winter, Akpa Akpro and Walukiewicz.
