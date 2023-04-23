Empoli vs Inter: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Serie A
2:00 AM19 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Empoli vs Inter match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:55 AM24 minutes ago

What time is Empoli vs Inter match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Empoli vs Inter of 23th April 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 7:30 am: Star+

Bolivia 6:30 am: Star+

Brazil 7:30 am: ESPN, Star +

Chile 6:30 am: Star+

Colombia 5:30 am: Star+

Ecuador 5:30 am: Star+

USA 6:30 am pm ET: Paramount+

Spain 12:30 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Mexico 5:30 am: Star+

Paraguay 5:30 am: Star+

Peru 6:30 am: Star+

Uruguay 7:30 am: Star+

Venezuela 6:30 am: Star+

1:50 AM29 minutes ago
1:45 AM34 minutes ago

Speak up, Inzaghi!

"It's not a problem to be criticized. I know who criticizes me, who speaks well and who speaks badly, sometimes it fits, but I am focused on the team and my work to make our people live nights like this (of the Champions qualification). My goal is to have all the strikers available.  All four are doing well and with this calendar that for us, with championship, Champions and Italian Cup, has become prohibitive. We need everyone."
1:40 AM39 minutes ago

Probable lineup for Inter

Onana; D'Ambrosio, Acerbi, Bastoni; Barella, Mkhitaryan, Çalhanoglu; Dumfries; Lukaku,  Joaquín Correa.
1:35 AM44 minutes ago

Inter's situation

Skriniar and Mkhitaryan are Simone Inzaghi's two casualties.
1:30 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Zanetti!

"Facing Inter, who are semifinalists in the Champions League, is in itself a great motivation.  What interests me is that the team is up to it. We will have to believe that we can, it will be fundamental for the construction of the next games: we have a final to write and every possibility to do our business because it is a business. Inter? I want to trust my team. If we have these points today it is because we got them in a certain kind of mental condition, and so it becomes very important to focus on ourselves. 

During the week we have filled ourselves with humility and the will to sacrifice. We will have to show the reaction on the field, we trained well during the week. Looking back, we lost four minutes against Cremonese: the goal was lost, not the reaction. We must not lower our level of attention, hunger and attention to detail: for us it makes the difference. I'm not interested in what others do, I'm interested in what we do: with the points we have, we can't save ourselves. 

Today we are in an advantageous position, but our journey ends in eight games. What interests me is for the team to focus on itself: tomorrow we have a big game and a big exhibition that we have to be aware of to find a strong team. It has happened other times and we have scored some points. I'm not interested in what others do, I'm interested in what we do: with the points we have, we can't save ourselves. Today we are in an advantageous position, but our journey ends in eight games. What interests me is for the team to focus on itself: we have a great game and a great display that we have to watch out for to find a strong team. It has happened other times and we scored some points. 

You also need to be chameleonic, you can't play the same score all the time or they will evaluate you. What matters in soccer is concreteness and productivity, it often depends on the characteristics of the players you have. When we face teams of our level, we will always impose ourselves the game. In this one, we will have to be good at staying on top of the various stages. Inter is a team that produces and has many solutions, you have to be good in all the stages when you meet teams that have this potential."

1:25 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Empoli

Perisan; Ebuehi, Ismajli, Luperto, Parisi; Razvan Marin, Fazzini, Bandinelli; Baldanzi, Caputo, Piccoli.
1:20 AMan hour ago

Empoli's situation

Paolo Zanetti will be without four players. Vicario, because of concussion, and the injured De Winter, Akpa Akpro and Walukiewicz.

1:15 AMan hour ago

Nerazzurri

There has been a change at the top of the standings. Juventus managed to reverse a 15-point penalty for tax fraud at the Italian Olympic Committee's Guarantee Board and moved into third place. As a result, Internazionale is now in sixth place with 51 points. To complicate matters, the Nerazzurri have not won in seven games in the Italian league.
1:10 AMan hour ago

Azzurri

Coming in a sequence of three losses, one draw, and one win, Empoli dropped to 15th place after stumbling against Cremonese - a team in the relegation zone - and has 32 points.
1:05 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Empoli vs Internazionale live this Sunday (23), at the Carlo Castellani Stadium at 6:30 am ET, for the Serie A. The match is valid for the 31th round of the competition.
1:00 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Serie A Match: Empoli vs Inter Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo