Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League

Where and how to watch the Newcastle vs Tottenham match on TV and in real time?
LIVERPOOL IN THE REARVIEW MIRROR...
Nottingham Forest came to react in part of the championship, but returned to the relegation zone and are now in 18th with 27 points.
The Reds have a game in hand and still have the head-to-head clash with Tottenham in the 35th round, which can define the spot for the Champions League.
EYE ON G-4!
The battle for the fourth Champions League spot in the Premier League is fierce, and this duel between the south and north of England has everything to be decisive.
Tottenham:
At home, Tottenham was beaten 3-2 by Bournemouth, which is fighting relegation. Despite the defeat, they showed an aggressiveness that they had not been able to display under Antonio Conte. They controlled the ball for 57% of the time, created almost three times as many chances to finish (24 to 9) and were superior in the rate of shots on target (8 to 6), even though they were unable to replicate the same proportion.
Newcastle:
It took only 11 minutes for Ramsey to break through the visitors' defensive blockade. In the final stages, Watkins, on 19 and 38 minutes, completed the job. This left Newcastle standing at 56 points (15 wins, 11 draws and four losses). It thus fell to fourth position in the league table. It is the last position in the region that offers spots for the 2023/2024 version of the Champions League.
TIME AND PLACE!
Newcastle, the home team for this clash, are in fourth position with 56 points and saw their winning streak come to an end last weekend after a 3-0 defeat against Aston Villa. On the other side, Tottenham is on 53 points and is in fifth place. The visitors can enter the Premier League G4 with a win this weekend.
The match is on for Newcastle vs. Tottenham Villa at 10 a.m. at St James Park Stadium in Newcastle, England.
Newcastle is having a season beyond expectations. Since the team from the far north of England was acquired by the Saudis, the Magpies have made good signings and have settled under Eddie Howe and are now fighting to play in the Champions League.
Tottenham, on the other hand, is going through turbulent times. The bad environment, public accusations, and poor performance caused Antonio Conte to resign, and now Cristian Stellini is in charge of the team.
Both teams face each other in the 32nd round of the 2022/23 Premier League. The match between the 4th and 5th places in the English Premier League takes place at St James Park Stadium in Newcastle, England, at 9 am ET. Follow everything from the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time from VAVEL Brazil.
Premier League Round 32
Date: April 23, 2023
Time: 09 AM ET
Venue: St James Park Stadium, Newcastle, England
Broadcast: Star+.