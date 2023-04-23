Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
2:00 AM19 minutes ago

Where and how to watch the Newcastle vs Tottenham match on TV and in real time?

Newcastle vs Tottenham
Premier League Round 32

Date: April 23, 2023

Time: 09 AM ET

Venue: St James Park Stadium, Newcastle, England
Broadcast: Star+.

1:55 AM24 minutes ago

When is the Newcastle vs Tottenham match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Newcastle vs. Tottenham will start at 09 am (ET), being played at St James Park Stadium in Newcastle, England, in the 32nd round of the English Premier League. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
1:50 AM29 minutes ago

Probable Tottenham:

Lloris; Porro, Romero, Dier, Perisic; Hojbjerg, Skipp, Kulusevski, Danjuma; Kane, Son.
1:45 AM34 minutes ago

Probable Newcastle

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Joelinton, Bruno Guimarães, Willock; Almirón, Wilson, Isak.
1:40 AM39 minutes ago

LIVERPOOL IN THE REARVIEW MIRROR...

Who still dreams of approaching Tottenham and Newcastle is Liverpool. The Reds beat Nottingham Forest, at Anfield, on Saturday (22), by 3-2 and reached 50 points.

Nottingham Forest came to react in part of the championship, but returned to the relegation zone and are now in 18th with 27 points.

The Reds have a game in hand and still have the head-to-head clash with Tottenham in the 35th round, which can define the spot for the Champions League.

1:35 AM44 minutes ago

EYE ON G-4!

Both teams suffered painful defeats in the last round of the Premier League. Newcastle went to Birmingham and lost 3-0 to Aston Villa, a result that allowed Unai Emery's team to get closer to the fight for a spot in the Champions League. Tottenham, meanwhile, were beaten 3-2 at home by Bournemouth, with a goal in the dying minutes.

The battle for the fourth Champions League spot in the Premier League is fierce, and this duel between the south and north of England has everything to be decisive.

1:30 AMan hour ago

Tottenham:

Almost a month has passed since Tottenham decided to fire Italian Antonio Conte. The managers, however, have not yet been able to find a replacement for the coach. Cristian Stellini, who was brought to the club by Conte as his assistant, has been put in as an interim manager and is now moving on. On Saturday, April 15, he suffered his first defeat in the post. This may make the managers work faster in the process of looking for a coach.

At home, Tottenham was beaten 3-2 by Bournemouth, which is fighting relegation. Despite the defeat, they showed an aggressiveness that they had not been able to display under Antonio Conte. They controlled the ball for 57% of the time, created almost three times as many chances to finish (24 to 9) and were superior in the rate of shots on target (8 to 6), even though they were unable to replicate the same proportion.

Foto: Spurs
Foto: Spurs

 

1:25 AMan hour ago

Newcastle:

After queuing up five wins, Newcastle saw their streak cut short by rising Aston Villa. On Saturday, April 15, at Villa Park, they were beaten 3-0. They had no reason to complain. The result was an accurate reflection of the Birmingham club's far superior performance in the encounter. The hosts had control of the ball for 52 percent of the time, developed twice as many shooting opportunities (16 to 8), and led by an even greater margin in the rate of shots on target (6 to 2).

It took only 11 minutes for Ramsey to break through the visitors' defensive blockade. In the final stages, Watkins, on 19 and 38 minutes, completed the job. This left Newcastle standing at 56 points (15 wins, 11 draws and four losses). It thus fell to fourth position in the league table. It is the last position in the region that offers spots for the 2023/2024 version of the Champions League.

1:20 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Newcastle United and Tottenham in the 32nd round of the Premier League.

Newcastle, the home team for this clash, are in fourth position with 56 points and saw their winning streak come to an end last weekend after a 3-0 defeat against Aston Villa. On the other side, Tottenham is on 53 points and is in fifth place. The visitors can enter the Premier League G4 with a win this weekend.

The match is on for Newcastle vs. Tottenham Villa at 10 a.m. at St James Park Stadium in Newcastle, England.

1:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome and welcome to the Newcastle vs Tottenham live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two teams from England: Newcastle and Tottenham.

Newcastle is having a season beyond expectations. Since the team from the far north of England was acquired by the Saudis, the Magpies have made good signings and have settled under Eddie Howe and are now fighting to play in the Champions League.

Tottenham, on the other hand, is going through turbulent times. The bad environment, public accusations, and poor performance caused Antonio Conte to resign, and now Cristian Stellini is in charge of the team.

Both teams face each other in the 32nd round of the 2022/23 Premier League. The match between the 4th and 5th places in the English Premier League takes place at St James Park Stadium in Newcastle, England, at 9 am ET. Follow everything from the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time from VAVEL Brazil.

VAVEL Logo