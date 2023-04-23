Lyon vs Marseille LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Ligue 1 Game

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time of the Lyon vs Marseille match in various countries:
Argentina: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 3:45 p.m. on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 7:45 p.m. No Transmission
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. on ESPN
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m. on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 1:45 p.m. on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Dimitri Payet, a must see player!
The Marseille midfielder is one of the great figures of the team and the French team. Last season he was one of the most important players, Payet is one of Marseille's veterans and the main orchestrator of the team's offense. During the Olympique de Marseille season, the midfielder participated in 46 games in all the team's competitions, in these games he scored 16 goals and 13 assists, as well as being part of the squad that participated in the Europa League and the Conference League. His constant participation in the French First Division has made him become one of the most important candidates in France for the 2022 World Cup, for now he is marching with 2 goals and 3 assists.
How does Marseille arrive?
Olympique de Marseille continues in Ligue 1 this season and with the aim of fighting Paris Saint Germain you for you. On this occasion, Marseille has presented 8 signings, in which Pau López, Mattéo Guendouzi, Arkadiuz Milik and Cengiz Ünder stand out. After some losses in the defensive zone, the team is planning a major restructuring but the reinforcements in the rest of the positions is not surprising. Marseille's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in Ligue 1 and in the rest of the French team's competitions. Marseille finished the 2021-2022 season in second place, 15 points behind PSG and leaving points in the two direct confrontations against those from Paris. It is for this reason that the front and the main rear have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rival and avoiding being left out of the Europa League in the group stage.
Alexandre Lacazette, a must see player!
The Lyon striker is one of the great figures of the team. Last season he was one of the most developed players with the Arsenal team achieving 6 goals and 8 assists, causing Lyon to sign him. His constant participation in the French First Division has made him become one of the most important benchmarks for the team and that they are fighting to get to the top of Ligue 1. This is the benchmark for Lyon's offense and, for now , March with 23 goals and 5 assists. His connection with Jeffinho and Teté will be essential for the French team to continue with a good rhythm in all its competitions.
How does Lyon get here?
Lyon continues with its season in Ligue 1 with the aim of getting into the UEFA competition positions, but it looks more and more complicated and there are few games left. On this occasion, Olympique Lyonnais has presented several signings, including Amin Sarr, Malo Gusto, Corentin Tolisso and Nicolás Tagliafico. Lyon's aspirations are to have a good campaign in Ligue 1 and in the rest of the French team's competitions in order to aspire to be one of the highest representatives of French football. Lyon finished the 2021-2022 season in eighth place with 61 points, with a record of 17 wins, 11 draws and 10 losses. This is why the front and the main rear have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rivals and avoiding being left out of the European competition positions. At the moment, they are in seventh place with 50 units, after 14 wins, 8 draws and 9 losses.
Where's the game?
The Groupama Stadium located in the city of Lyon will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Ligue 1 season. This stadium has a capacity for 59,200 fans and was inaugurated in 2016.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Lyon vs Marseille match, corresponding to the matchday 32 of Ligue 1 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Groupama Stadium, at 14:45 o'clock.