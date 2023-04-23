Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United match for FA Cup?
This is the start time of the game Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United of April 23th, in several countries:
Mexico: 09:30 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 11:30 a.m.
Chile: 11:30 a.m.
Colombia: 9:30 a.m.
Peru: 09:30 hours
USA: 11:30 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 9:30 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.
Spain: 16:30 hours
Where and How Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United and Live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United in streaming, it will be tuned by Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, with 2 wins for Brighton, 3 for Manchester and 0 draws, leaving the scales very even.
Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion, 7 Aug, 2022, English Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 Manchester United, 7 May, 2022, English Premier League
Manchester United 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion, 15 Feb, 2022, English Premier League
Manchester United 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion, 4 Apr, 2021, English Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion 0-3 Manchester United, 30 Sep, 2020, English League Cup
Watch out for this Brighton player
The striker of Ireland, Evan Ferguson of 18 years has had a good performance, the attacker has played 7 games as a starter and 6 as a substitute, managing to score 4 goals in the tournament and 3 assists in the Premier League with Brighton, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draw attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls, besides that in the FA Cup he has 3 goals.
Watch out for this Manchester player
The midfielder of Portugal, Bruno Fernandes, 28 years old, has had a good performance, the midfielder has played his 27th game in all competitions, 29 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 5 goals in the Premier League and 6 assists, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, besides that in this competition he has already managed to score 2 goals.
How are Brighton coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-0 against Grimsby Town, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Chelsea 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion, Apr 15, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion, 8 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion, 4 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion 3-3 Brentford, 1 Apr, 2023, England Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion 5-0 Grimsby Town, 19 Mar, 2023, English FA Cup
How is Manchester coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-2 against Nottingham Forest, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sevilla FC 3-0 Manchester United, 20 Apr, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester United, 16 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester United 2-2 Sevilla FC, 13 Apr, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Manchester United 2-0 Everton, 8 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester United 1-0 Brentford, 5 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United, corresponding to the FA Cup. The match will take place at Wembley Stadium, at 11:30 am.