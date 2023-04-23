Toluca vs Juarez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Toluca vs Juarez in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toluca vs Juarez match in the Liga MX.
What time is Toluca vs Juarez match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Toluca vs Juarez of April 23th in several countries:
Mexico: 12:00 noon CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 14:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Mexico: 12:00 noon CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 14:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Where and how to watch Toluca vs Juárez live and in real time
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Toluca vs Juárez in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Toluca vs Juárez in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Juarez and Toluca have met on 11 occasions, leaving 2 wins for Juarez, 2 draws and 6 wins for the choriceros, so both teams will be looking to add to cut the difference and one to put the balance on their side and the other to cut the difference and that bad streak.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 2 wins have gone to Juárez, while the choriceros have 2 victories, a somewhat even balance and not very favorable for the locals, as they have only one draw in the last 5 meetings.
Toluca 3-0 FC Juarez, 9 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
FC Juarez 1-1 Toluca, 29 Jul, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 0-1 FC Juarez, 19 Apr, 2022, Liga MX
FC Juarez 1-3 Toluca, 23 Jul, 2021, Liga MX
FC Juarez 1-0 Toluca, 30 Apr, 2021, Liga MX
Toluca 3-0 FC Juarez, 9 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
FC Juarez 1-1 Toluca, 29 Jul, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 0-1 FC Juarez, 19 Apr, 2022, Liga MX
FC Juarez 1-3 Toluca, 23 Jul, 2021, Liga MX
FC Juarez 1-0 Toluca, 30 Apr, 2021, Liga MX
How is Toluca coming?
The locals come from losing to Pumas UNAM 3-1 in their last Liga MX match, having in their last 5 matches, 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, so they may not continue with the confidence in this start and get to make up this match.
Pumas UNAM 3-1 Toluca, 16 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Puebla 1-2 Toluca, 7 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Toluca 3-2 Tigres UANL, 2 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Tijuana 3-3 Toluca, Mar 17, 2023, Liga MX
Toluca 4-1 Mazatlan FC, 12 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 3-1 Toluca, 16 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Puebla 1-2 Toluca, 7 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Toluca 3-2 Tigres UANL, 2 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Tijuana 3-3 Toluca, Mar 17, 2023, Liga MX
Toluca 4-1 Mazatlan FC, 12 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
How is Juárez doing?
The visitors lost 2-0 against Atletico San Luis in the previous Liga MX duel, in their last 5 duels they have a very good streak, having 3 draws, 2 defeats and 0 wins.
Atletico San Luis 2-0 FC Juarez, Apr 13, 2023, Liga MX
FC Juárez 1-1 Atlas, 9 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
FC Juárez 0-2 Puebla 31 Mar, 2023 Liga MX
Querétaro 2-2 FC Juárez, 19 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
FC Juárez 1-1 Necaxa, 12 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
Atletico San Luis 2-0 FC Juarez, Apr 13, 2023, Liga MX
FC Juárez 1-1 Atlas, 9 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
FC Juárez 0-2 Puebla 31 Mar, 2023 Liga MX
Querétaro 2-2 FC Juárez, 19 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
FC Juárez 1-1 Necaxa, 12 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
Watch out for this Toluca player
Carlos Gonzalez, 30 year old Paraguayan forward has been in charge of being the scorer of the devils this season, always at the top, his performance in the team has been good, despite being on the decline in the team, has managed to excel and be crucial, being the best scorer of the team this season, currently has 12 games played as a starter and 1 as a substitute, in addition to 7 goals and 0 assists, so he will look to score this day and move forward.
Watch out for this Juarez player
Tomás Molina, 28 year old Argentinean forward has been in charge of being the Juarez's goal scorer this season, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 9 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 4 goals in his account, in addition to 0 assists.