West Brom vs Sunderland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for the West Brom vs Sunderland live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for West Brom vs Sunderland live, as well as the latest information from The Hawthorns. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch West Brom vs Sunderland online live stream
The match will not be broadcast on television or streaming service.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Key Player- Sunderland
Jack Clarke, former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur winger, has had a splendid season. He has made 42 appearances this season, with 8 goals and 12 assists in the championship.
Key player - West Brom
American attacker Daryl Dike is one of West Brom's most consistent performers in recent seasons, with 23 appearances and seven goals on the season. And he is one of the key players for Carlos Corberan.
Head to head: West Brom vs. Sunderland
This Sunday's match will be the 158th duel between these two teams, the balance is 56 wins for West Brom against 57 for Sunderland, in addition to 44 draws. In the event of an Albion victory, all records would be tied between the two teams.
Sunderland clinging to a glimmer of hope
The visiting team has the opportunity it has been looking for in recent years, the former first division team wants to return to the elite, for that they must start this Sunday, getting a win to get into the playoffs. Sunderland is in tenth place in the championship, with 62 points.
West Brom wants to jump into playoff places
The home side West Brom is having a very inconsistent season, but they still have a chance of promotion. The Albion, with 63 points, occupy the eighth place in the championship, and if they win this Sunday, they could be in fifth or sixth place in the championship.
Championship on fire
Both Sunderland and West Brom have spent most of the season in the fight for a place in the Playoffs for the third promotion to the Premier League. The Albion are eighth with 63 points, while Sunderland are in tenth position with 62 points, so both will have to go out and win. In this case, the team that wins this Sunday gets right into the playoffs, so this match is practically a final for both teams.
The Stadium
The Hawthorns is the home ground of West Brom Albion. The stadium was inaugurated in September 1900 and has a capacity of 26287 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the West Brom vs Sunderland live stream, matchday 44 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at The Hawthorns, at 7:00 am.