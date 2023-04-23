Aberdeen vs Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Aberdeen vs Rangers live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Aberdeen vs Rangers live, as well as the latest information coming out of Scotland. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Possible Rangers lineup
For their part, Rangers may line up with the following eleven to face Aberdeen . Gunn, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Gibson, Sorensen, Mclean, Gabriel Sara, Marquinhos, Nunez, Hernandez and Idah.
Aberdeen's possible lineup
Rowett may field the following eleven to face Rangers. Long, McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Shackelton, Saville, Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer and Bradshaw.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Aberdeen vs Rangers of 23th April 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 PM,
Bolivia: 12:30 PM.
Brasil: 12:30 PM.
Chile: 11:30 AM.
Colombia: 10:30 AM.
Ecuador: 10:30 AM.
USA (ET): 10:30 AM.
Spain: 5:30 PM,
Mexico: 9:30 AM.
Paraguay: 12:30 PM.
Peru: 12:30 PM.
Uruguay: 12:30 PM.
Venezuela: 11:30 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Aberdeen vs Rangers can be seen on ESPN and Sky Sports. Also, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Rangers standings
Rangers are in second place with 79 points, followed by Aberdeen who have 50 points and 18 points from first place Celtic.
Aberdeen standings
Aberdeen are in third place, followed by Heart of Midlothian by two points. And 29 points behind second-placed Rangers.
Rangers' last match
Rangers faced St. Mirren in their last match. It was a game of goals, which ended 5-2 in favor of the Rangers. A resounding victory for the home team, which started with a penalty in favor of the home team in the fiftieth minute. The second goal came in the 26th minute, with a goal by Tarvienedb. Then the visiting team got the batteries and cut the gap and managed to get angry if you want. Sakala scored in the 48th and increased the gap, putting 3-1 on the scoreboard. The home team increased the distance with the goal at the back. The next goals came in the 89th and 81st minutes, with Arfield scoring to seal the game.
Last match Aberdeen
Aberdeen faced, as visitors, in their last match against Ross County. In the match, Aberdeen were victorious by the minimum, 0-1, against their rival. The goal, which came in the 16th minute of the match by Duck, sealed the match in favor of the visitors.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Aberdeen vs Rangers this Sunday, April 23 at 17.30 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 33rd round of the Scottish Premiership. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.