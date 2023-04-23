Juventus vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Juventus vs Napoli Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Juventus vs Napoli Italian Serie A match.
What time is the Juventus vs Napoli match for Italian Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Juventus vs Napoli of April 23rd in several countries:
Argentina: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 8:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 8:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Napoli last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Alex Meret, Kim Min-Jae, Amir Rrahmani, Mathías Olivera, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Alex Meret, Kim Min-Jae, Amir Rrahmani, Mathías Olivera, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Juventus last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Wojciech Szczesny, Bremer, Danilo, Frederico Gatti, Adrien Rabiot, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Filip Kostic, Mattia De Sciglio, Dusan Vlahovic and Matìas Soulè.
Wojciech Szczesny, Bremer, Danilo, Frederico Gatti, Adrien Rabiot, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Filip Kostic, Mattia De Sciglio, Dusan Vlahovic and Matìas Soulè.
Napoli Players to Watch
There are three Napoli players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Victor Osimhen (#9), he is the team's top scorer in Serie A with 21 goals in 24 games played and he scored in the last game against Empoli. Another player is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (#77), he plays in the forward position and at the age of 22 is the team's highest assister in the Italian league with 10 assists in 26 games. He has also managed to score 12 goals so we could see him scoring on Sunday. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Hirving Lozano (#11), he is the team's fourth highest scorer with three goals in just 24 games played in Serie A. He has been a great player who brings change to the team whenever he is on the field.
Napoli in the tournament
The Naples soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very well, they are in the first position of the general table with 24 games won, 3 tied and 3 lost, getting 75 points . Napoli seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and protect their leadership to be the tournament champions. Their last match was on April 15, 2023, ending in a 0-0 draw against Hellas Verona at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Juventus players to watch
There are three Juventus players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Dusan Vlahovic (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 8 goals in 21 games played and he scored in the last game against Torino. Another player is Filip Kostic (#17), he plays in the midfielder position and at the age of 30 is the team's best assister with 9 assists in 30 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Ángel Di María (#22), he is the team's second highest assister this season with 4 assists, he returns from injury and we could also see him score on Sunday.
Juventus in the tournament
Juventus has had a great start to the season in Serie A, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 30 of the tournament they have a total of 59 points after 18 games won, 5 tied and 7 lost. They are located in the third position of the general table and if they want to steal second place from Lazio they must win the game. Juventus seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions of this tournament. Their last match was on April 16, ending in a 1-0 loss against Sassuolo at MAPEI Stadium - Città del Tricolore, thus earning their seventh loss in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Allianz Stadium is located in the city of Turin, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 41,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 8, 2011, it is currently the home of Juventus Football Club of Serie A and its construction cost 155 million euros.