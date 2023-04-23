Feyenoord vs Utrecht LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Feyenoord vs Utrecht live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Feyenoord vs Utrecht live, as well as the latest information coming out of the Netherlands. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Posible Lineup
For their part, Utrecht can field the following eleven to face Feyenoord: Gunn, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Sorensen, Mclean, Gabriel Sara, Marquinhos, Nunez, Hernandez and Idah.
Possible Lineup
Rowett may field the following eleven to face Utrecht. Long, McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Shackelton, Saville, Honeyman, Flemming, Voglsammer and Bradshaw.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Feyenoord vs Utrecht of 23th April 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 AM,
Bolivia: 12:45 AM.
Brasil: 11:45 AM.
Chile: 10:45 AM.
Colombia: 9:45 AM.
Ecuador: 9:45 AM.
USA (ET): 9 :45 AM.
Spain: 5:45 PM,
Mexico: 8:45 AM.
Paraguay: 11:45 AM.
Peru: 11:45 AM.
Uruguay: 11:45 AM.
Venezuela: 10:45 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Feyenoord vs Utrecht can be seen on ESPN and Sky Sports. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Feyenoord standings
On the other hand, Feyenoord is in first place in the Eredivisie. The victory in their last match against chasing Ajax gave them an even bigger cushion of six points. Slot's team has 61 points, six points behind the chasing Ajax. On the road, they are the second best away team in the competition with 30 points out of a possible 29, having won nine times, three draws and one defeat.
Utrecht Qualification
Utrecht are in search of a European position for next season. The home side has 46 points which puts them in sixth position. They are seven points behind third place, a Conference League position. They have won three consecutive matches and are now in a good position to clinch a place in the next round against the leaders. At home, they have collected 26 points out of a possible 39 as they have won eight games, two draws and three defeats.
Utrecht's last match
Utrecht won 0-2 against their previous opponents, who were Emmen in a match corresponding to the 27th matchday of the Eredivisie. Both goals came on the brink of the two halves. The first goal came in the 44th minute thanks to Saito and the second late in the game with a goal by Van Crooij. The home side tried to equalize but failed to capitalize on any of the chances they had. With this victory, the Rotherham team continues its winning streak in search of those places that will qualify them for the European positions for next season.
Feyenoord's last match
Feyenoord won in their last match against one of their biggest rivals in Dutch soccer, Ajax. Slot's team traveled to the Johan Cruyff Arena where they won 2-3 after two goals from the home team. Feyenoord started winning with Giménez's goal in the fifth minute of the match. Shortly after, Edson Álvarez equalized with an assist from Berghuis. Before the end of the first half, the home side turned the score around with a goal from Tadic. The score was 2-1 at halftime, but everything changed again in the second half of the match. Just after coming back from the changing rooms, Szymanski tied the match again in the 52nd minute. The third and final goal would not come until the last stretch of the match. Geertruida sealed the game with his goal in the 86th minute to give his team three very important points.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Feyenoord vs Utrecht this Sunday, April 23 at 16.45 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 30th matchday of the Eredividie. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.