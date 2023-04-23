Benfica vs Estoril Praia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Benfica vs Estoril Praia Live Score Here
Speak up, Roger Schmidt!
''Already I said so at the beginning of the season. Only I can judge the season when it's over, after the last game. By So far, the players have been doing very well. We have a new team, many players with a different role in the team, with responsibility, playing football in international terms, where they have to fight for titles. And when I look at their motivation, performance and mindset, I think that, even! now, they are doing a fantastic job, and having a fantastic time. But, in the end, we also have to show that we have the focus, the mentality and the concentration for the last games and to be champions. If we can achieve this, it will be It's a fantastic time. But at the moment we are not looking too far ahead, we are going step by step, game by game, and our focus is on you. in tomorrow's game? [Sunday]. If we win this game, what will it be? It's very good, because we haven't won for a year. four games. We are very motivated and focused, I see the team in very good shape and wanting to show it on the field.''
''There are many themes. As I've said a few times, I'm impressed by the quality of Portuguese football, the coaches, and the quality of football. It's a tough competition to be champion. very good teams in the League, like Sporting, FC Porto and Braga. They showed it in the League and in international competitions, which are very good. They showed not only good results but also good football, it's true. It is obvious to me that the quality of football is important. very good. Each league has its own culture, sometimes we play in big stadiums, sometimes in small ones, not with so many fans. But I like it, I'm very happy with this experience, that's why I renewed my contract. I feel like I'm in the right place. The noise? The media? There is a lot of focus on football, it is It is a big thing in Portugal, you see it on TV every night and in the newspapers. I don’t read the newspapers and I don’t understand the televisions, I’m a little bit at ease. margin, but I see that there is lots of people interested. enthusiastic supporters, who want to know what's going on. à team back. It's part of football and I like it.''
''My statement was somewhat influenced by what happened in the last three games, in which we were very unhappy. In those games we could have had a penalty in each of the challenges. But it also had to do with the one who is my opinion in full. I was in China with VAR, in the Netherlands with VAR and now in Portugal. If you asked me: should football continue to have VAR or not? I would say no. There are many different decisions, sometimes the VAR interferes, sometimes not, sometimes communication with the referee exists, sometimes not. In my opinion, I would put all the responsibility back on the referees, let them make their own decisions. They won't always be right, but that's okay. soccer. For me, it's more frustrating to have the VAR and see the wrong decisions. If there wasn't the penalty against Inter without VAR, I'd say it was hard to see and I'd accept it. But having VAR and no one is going to check or look for the right decision, so that's it. more frustrating. In my opinion, I perfectly accept that VAR continues to be used, however, I don't like it.''
''My responsibility is 100 percent! I'm the coach and I'm responsible for everything. You are totally correct in your question, because I was asked about the break [for the commitments of the national teams] and the vacation days. É It is crucial to give players a vacation in this type of schedule, because the games are more intense, there are more opportunities. There are more club and national team games, and the breaks are shorter. Therefore, giving the players some rest is important. crucial. They follow individualized work plans at home, but they can rest a little. that, sometimes, the players in the national teams, some of them, don't play, some stay 10 to 12 days in the hotel, the training is different. that lose somehow. But is not it? only It's our problem, but every trainer's problem. But I don't use that as an excuse. If you want my opinion, I'll give you my opinion. 100 percent on everything.''
Benfica likely!
How does Benfica arrive?
Speak up, Ricardo Soares!
“We have confidence in the process and in the players, and therefore we go with confidence to get a good result, which is our goal. winning points”, pointed out Ricardo Soares, who also established the differences between the two teams.''
“If we are on a fantastic day and Benfica are on a less good day, the balance could tip. It will become more balanced and we will be able to discuss the game until the end of the month. to the end”, said the coach, confident about a good response from the team he commands.''
“First of all, I feel sorry for Tiago, he certainly wanted to play to make his contribution to the team. team and is I'm sad that I can't play, but just like that. that's why, because, as I answered a question that was asked before, the team today has a different competitiveness” ;'
“Our concern is not with you. surely this ‘calculating machine’, I was never very good at these calculations. My accounts are training by training so that in the next game we can give great answers and what I see is the result. that players have more confidence to go to the game and perform well. From then on, we will be closer to earning points, and we need them, but seeing how many points will be necessary for us is not the key. clearly the focus”, concluded