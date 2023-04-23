PSV vs Ajax LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+
Chile 3:45 pm: Star+
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+
USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+
Spain 8:45 pm: Star+
Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+
Peru 2:45 pm: Star+
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+
Ajax
In the last five rounds of the Eredivisie, the Amsterdam club had three wins, one draw and one defeat. And the team comes from three games without losing in the national league since losing 3-2 to Feyenoord, at home, in the 26th round.
In the most recent match, on the 29th round, Ajax received a visit from FC Emmen and won by 3-1. The result was built early on at the Johan Cruijff Arena, with Jorge Sánchez opening the scoring in the 22nd minute and Steven Bergwijn extending it in the 37th minute. At the beginning of the second half, Emmen gave the hosts a little scare, but Ajax scored the third with Dusan Tadic, at 35.
The result in front of their fans was enough to keep the team in vice-leadership, which guarantees a place in the qualifying zone for the UEFA Champions League qualifying phase. However, PSV is also stuck with 62 points. In terms of the title dispute, things are more complicated, as leader Feyenoord has 70.
A favorable point for Ajax is that the Amsterdam team is the second best visitor in the league. In 11 away matches so far in the current edition of the Eredivisie, there are 31 points won (nine wins, four draws and one defeat).
The problem is that the recent record against PSV is not good and Ajax comes from three straight defeats to the rival. So, it's time to put an end to this taboo if you want to at least take the second position.
Therefore, coach John Heitinga must devise a good strategy to try to win at Philips Stadion. And it has players like goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli, defenders Calvin Bassey and Jurrien Timber, midfielders Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis, Steven Bergwijn and Kenneth Taylor, and forwards Dusan Tadic and Brian Brobbey.
Ajax arrives with important absences like Edson Álvarez and Mohammed Kudus.
PSV
So far, both PSV and Ajax are eight points behind leaders Feyenoord, who are on course to clinch the Eredivisie title. Thus, a stumbling block here in this classic is basically fatal for the teams' pretensions. In this way, the representatives of Eindhoven want to assert the command of the field.
By the way, PSV comes from a long period of invincibility. In the last 11 official matches, the team doesn't know what it's like to be defeated. There are nine wins and two draws in this period. Taking into account only the Eredivisie, there are eight rounds without losing. The most recent defeat in the league was a shock 1-0 to FC Emmen in the 18th round.
It is worth remembering that the club is also in the big decision of the Dutch Cup, which will be at the end of the month. The opponent in the dispute for KNVB Beker will be precisely Ajax.
And coach Ruud van Nistelrooy's team comes from three consecutive victories in the Dutch, the most recent against Volendam. Playing away from home, in the 29th round, PSV struggled, but won by 3-2.
The visitors opened 2-0 in the first half, with Luuk de Jong and Guus Til. So, they took the first one at the beginning of the second half, but soon they made it 3 to 1, again with Til. Minutes later, Volendam reduced to 3 to 2, but PSV managed to hold on to the victory with a minimal advantage.
In the last three games against Ajax, PSV have won all of them, including last season's Dutch Cup final and the Dutch Super Cup at the start of the current season. In the most recent game, on the 13th round of the 2022/23 Eredivisie, the Eindhoven team won 2-1, away from home.
Now, in order to extend this recent advantage over its biggest rival, PSV is betting on the strength of its fans. And also in players like goalkeeper Walter Benítez, defenders André Ramalho, Jordan Teze and Jarrad Branthwaite, midfielders Erick Gutiérrez, Joey Veerman, Guus Til and Xavi Simons, this team's top scorer in the Eredivisie, with 14 goals, and the forwards Johan Bakayoko and Luuk de Jong.
Outstanding players in the Eredivisie
Johan Cruyff: Regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Johan Cruyff is a Dutch and world football legend. He played most of his career at Ajax, where he won three Eredivisie titles (1966-67, 1967-68, 1969-70) and was instrumental in winning three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles (1970-71, 1971-72, 1972-73). Cruyff also had spells at Barcelona and Feyenoord, and is remembered for his technical ability, game vision and influence on the evolution of modern football.
Marco van Basten: Another legend of Dutch football, Marco van Basten is known for his technical ability, finishing power and vision of the game. He played most of his career at Ajax and AC Milan, and won three Eredivisie titles with Ajax (1981-82, 1982-83, 1984-85). Van Basten also won the UEFA Champions League with Milan in 1988-89, and was named FIFA World Player of the Year three times (1988, 1989, 1992).
Ruud Gullit: One of the most iconic players in Dutch football history, Ruud Gullit was a talented and versatile midfielder who shone in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven. He won the Eredivisie three times with PSV Eindhoven (1985-86, 1986-87, 1987-88) and also won the UEFA Champions League with Milan in 1988-89. Gullit was known for his on-pitch leadership ability and his technical ability.
Dennis Bergkamp: Bergkamp is one of the most skilled players in the history of Dutch football. He played most of his career in the English Premier League, but he also had a standout spell in the Eredivisie with Ajax. Bergkamp won three Eredivisie titles with Ajax (1989-90, 1993-94, 1994-95) and was known for his dribbling technique, game vision and spectacular goals.
Arjen Robben: One of the most popular and talented players in Dutch football history, Arjen Robben is known for his speed, technical ability and dribbling skills. He played for many years in the Eredivisie representing Groningen, PSV Eindhoven and FC Groningen. Robben won the Eredivisie four times with PSV Eindhoven (2002-03, 2004-05, 2005-06
, 2006-07) and has also won a number of other individual titles and accolades throughout his career, including the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2012-13.
Johan Neeskens: Another legendary player in Dutch football, Johan Neeskens was a complete midfielder who shone in the Eredivisie with Ajax. He was instrumental in Ajax winning three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles (1970-71, 1971-72, 1972-73) and also won the Eredivisie four times (1969-70, 1971-72, 1972-73, 1976-77). Neeskens also enjoyed a successful international career with the Netherlands national team.
Frank Rijkaard: Rijkaard is another Dutch player who has had a successful career in the Eredivisie. He mainly played for Ajax and PSV Eindhoven, where he won Eredivisie titles and was also an integral part of the Ajax team that won the UEFA Champions League in 1994-95. Rijkaard is known for his technical ability, field leadership and his ability to play in multiple positions in midfield and defence.
Willy van de Kerkhof: Van de Kerkhof is a legend for PSV Eindhoven and the Netherlands national team. He played as a midfielder and was a key part of the PSV Eindhoven side that won the Eredivisie three times (1974-75, 1975-76, 1977-78). Van de Kerkhof also represented the Netherlands at the 1974 and 1978 FIFA World Cups, where the Netherlands reached the final on both occasions.
These are just a few of the many outstanding players who have shone in the Eredivisie over the years. The Dutch league has a long tradition of producing top-notch talent who have made their mark both in the Eredivisie and on the international football scene.
Eredivisie historic moments
Founded in 1956, the Eredivisie is known for its rich tradition and success. The league is organized by the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB), and the clubs compete in a system of round-robin, where each team plays against all other clubs twice in a season, once at home and once away. The team that accumulates the most points at the end of the season is crowned the champion.
Here are some of the most historic moments in the history of the Eredivisie:
The emergence of Ajax's "Total Football": During the 1960s and early 1970s, Ajax, led by legendary coach Rinus Michels and featuring players like Johan Cruyff, developed a revolutionary playing style known as "Total Football". This style of play, based on high-pressing, constant movement, and technical skill, allowed Ajax to win three consecutive Eredivisie titles and reach three consecutive UEFA Champions League finals, winning the tournament on three occasions (1971, 1972, and 1973).
PSV Eindhoven's dominance in the 1980s: PSV Eindhoven had a period of dominance in the Eredivisie in the 1980s under coach Guus Hiddink. The club won six Dutch league titles during that decade, including four consecutive titles from 1986 to 1989, with players like Ruud Gullit and Ronald Koeman.
Feyenoord's UEFA Champions League victory: In 1969-70, Feyenoord made history by becoming the first Dutch club to win the UEFA Champions League. Feyenoord defeated Celtic in the final 2-1, in a match held in Milan, Italy, with a decisive goal from Rinus Israel. This achievement remains one of the most memorable moments in Dutch football.
AZ Alkmaar's rise: In the 2008-09 season, AZ Alkmaar surprised Dutch football by winning the Eredivisie for the second time in their history. The club, led by coach Louis van Gaal and spearheaded by top scorer Mounir El Hamdaoui, overcame the mighty trio of Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, and Feyenoord to claim the title, showing that teams outside the traditional "Big Three" can also succeed in the Eredivisie.
Top scorers' records: Several notable goal scorers have left their mark in Eredivisie history. Players like Willy van der Kuijlen, who holds the record for the most goals scored in the league's history with 311 goals in 528 games for PSV Eindhoven, and Ruud van Nistelrooy, who scored 31 goals in a single season for the same club, are examples of players who have set top scorers' records in the Eredivisie.
These are just some of the many historic moments of the Eredivisie. The Dutch league has a rich history of success, fierce rivalries, and talented players who have made their mark on world football.
