Sevilla vs Villarreal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

What time is Sevilla vs Villarreal matchday 30 of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the Sevilla vs Villarreal match on April 23, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 1 p.m.
Nigeria: 1 p.m.
South Africa: 1 p.m.
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00
Villarreal Statements
Quique Setién spoke to the media ahead of the game: "They're inspired and it will be very difficult. They have found a different path with Mendilibar, with whom they are offering a very positive version that is reflected in the team's mood and results". "We always go out to win games. That won't change. We will try to play our game, see where we can hurt them, we will look to overcome them. We know their strength and we will try to counter their weapons. We will try to do our best to score points and fight to get into Europe this season." "There are many moments in a match. You don't always and never have to do the same thing. They are the ones who choose on the field according to the situation. The proposal is to have the ball because we want to have control of the match. We have established guidelines and an order, but the players are the ones who make decisions within that structure".
Quotes Sevilla
Speaking ahead of the game, José Luis Mendilibar said: "You arrive here and it looks like you're getting a dirty look on your face. It's Ramadan and you think: 'Oh my God, what's happened to me. But he likes to be stung, I sting him and he was already scoring goals before we arrived. I'm going to score 20 goals, I think he said, and he's not far off." "It's difficult for him to play. He's in the call-up list but today he didn't train, yesterday he didn't train because of an upset stomach. He's in the call-up list because you call up everyone who can sit on the bench, but he's not going to compete. It may be the turn of those who have had less minutes or maybe not, but those who are there, let them really help". "When I promoted Arratia from Preferente to the Third Division in my second year as coach, we had a great party with my friends, but not with my children because they were little kids. What can I say, when there's something to celebrate, we celebrate. "If he wants to play more, he will have to run more than he runs. He knows that. He is a great footballer, nobody takes anything away from him. He knows he has his 'buts' and that he has to improve them, being a great player. I want to play on the right to go to the left, because I have to finish many more times than he finishes. When he does, he will compete to be able to play in that position and if not, he will have to play in another one".
How is Villarreal coming along?
Villarreal was defeated by Valladolid two goals to one, the squad under Aguirre's command will go all out to make it three and put this bitter pill behind them.
How does Sevilla arrive?
Sevilla arrives to this match after defeating Manchester United in the Europa League, reaching with this result the semifinal of the competition, so they are going all out.
The match will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.
The match Sevilla vs Villarreal will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Sevilla vs Villarreal live stream, corresponding to the match corresponding to the 30th matchday of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, at 15:00.