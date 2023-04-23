Bournemouth vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Bournemouth vs West Ham Live Score!
How to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Bournemouth vs West Ham match for Premier League?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN 4 and Star +
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Colombia: 8:00 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on Peacock
España: 3:00 PM en DAZN, Movistar+ and DAZN 2
Mexico: 7:00 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Bournemouth vs West Ham history
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 11 duels, where the numbers are even, as each team has won four times, for a balance of three draws.
If we take into account the times that Bournemouth has been at home against West Ham in the Premier League, there are five matches, where the Cherries have the advantage with two matches won over one that the Hammers have achieved, and the two draws that have been given.
West Ham
West Ham have not had a very good time this season, but they are motivated, after scoring points and qualifying for the next stage of the UEFA Europa League, so they will try to take advantage of the momentum to overcome their opponents.
Bournemouth
Bournemouth comes to this match with a very good feeling, after having achieved two consecutive victories and three in their last five matches, which have taken them out of the bottom of the table and now they will aim to get more points that will allow them to stay in the category for good.