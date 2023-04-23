Bournemouth vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Image: VAVEL

4:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Bournemouth vs West Ham Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Bournemouth vs West Ham live match, as well as the latest information from the Vitality Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
3:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Bournemouth vs West Ham match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

3:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is Bournemouth vs West Ham match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Bournemouth vs West Ham of April 23rd, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN 4 and Star +
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Colombia: 8:00 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on Peacock
España: 3:00 PM en DAZN, Movistar+ and DAZN 2
Mexico: 7:00 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN Extra and Star +

3:45 AM2 hours ago

Most recent match between the two teams

3:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player - West Ham

In West Ham, the presence of Jarrod Bowen stands out. The 26-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current Premier League he has five goals and three assists in 30 games played, where he has started all of them. He has a total of 2693 minutes.
3:35 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Bournemouth

At Bournemouth, the presence of Phillip Billing stands out. The 26-year-old Danish striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Premier League he has seven goals and one assist in 30 games played, where he has started 28 of them. He has a total of 2311 minutes.
3:30 AM2 hours ago

Bournemouth vs West Ham history

These two teams have met 17 times. The statistics are in favor of West Ham, who have come out victorious on seven occasions, while Bournemouth have won on five occasions, for a total of five draws.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 11 duels, where the numbers are even, as each team has won four times, for a balance of three draws.

If we take into account the times that Bournemouth has been at home against West Ham in the Premier League, there are five matches, where the Cherries have the advantage with two matches won over one that the Hammers have achieved, and the two draws that have been given.

3:25 AM2 hours ago

West Ham

West Ham have not had a very good time this season, but they are motivated, after scoring points and qualifying for the next stage of the UEFA Europa League, so they will try to take advantage of the momentum to overcome their opponents.

3:20 AM2 hours ago

Bournemouth

Bournemouth comes to this match with a very good feeling, after having achieved two consecutive victories and three in their last five matches, which have taken them out of the bottom of the table and now they will aim to get more points that will allow them to stay in the category for good.

3:15 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at Vitality Stadium

The Bournemouth vs West Ham match will be played at the Vitality Stadium, located in the city of Bournemouth, England. This stadium, inaugurated in 1910, has a capacity for 11,464 spectators.
3:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Bournemouth vs West Ham Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
