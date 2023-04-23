Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live, as well as the latest information from the Camp Nou Stadium.
Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid online and live stream
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams of the TUDN App.
What time is the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid matchday 30 of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match on April 23, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:15 a.m.
Bolivia: 10:15 a.m.
Brazil: 10:15 a.m.
Chile: 10:15 a.m.
Colombia: 08:15 hours
Ecuador: 8:15 a.m.
Spain: 12:15 p.m.
United States: 10:15 a.m. PT and 12:15 p.m. ET
Mexico: 08:15 hours
Paraguay: 10:15 a.m.
Peru: 09:15 hours
Uruguay: 11:15 a.m.
Venezuela: 09:15 hours
Japan: 9:15 a.m.
India: 8:15 a.m.
Nigeria: 8:15 a.m.
South Africa: 8:15am
Australia: 0815 hours
United Kingdom ET: 0815 hours
Barcelona Statements
Xavi spoke ahead of the match: "Tomorrow will be a complicated game, a big game. Atleti is possibly the fittest team in the category. In terms of results, but also in terms of play. They are playing very good soccer. They team up. Griezmann, Koke, De Paul? Cholo is doing an extraordinary job. It was not easy after the elimination of Europe. It will be very complicated. The match of the first leg can serve as a reference for us. We have to try to have that identity and be recognizable at all times". "We haven't won two games in the league. The Cup is another competition. We are extra-motivated. LaLiga is for us. We have to say 'we are here'. We have to show our identity. We haven't been at the level we want to be for two or three games now. "Everyone who is there can participate. He has a lot of talent despite being 15 years old. He has personality, talent, one-on-one. He is strong. He is a player who can mark an important stage in the club. He is happy, grateful and happy to be on the list. If the circumstance arises that he has to participate, I'm sure he can help us." "The message is clear. To be recognizable again, not to lose so many balls. We need to get back our identity. Generate a lot more things in attack. We have lowered our level and we have to do that. We have lowered our level and we have to raise it again." "We are focused on the present. He has trained with us this week and we liked what we saw. That's why he's on the list, regardless of his contract situation." "It would be a blow to the table, but every game already is. There are nine finals. If we win this Sunday, Atlético would already have very few options to win the title. We would eliminate a rival for this league." "I'm not concerned about these issues. What I have to do is work. I'm not thinking about transfers or next year. It's not the time to talk about Leo or signings." "Just as I see things of Andrés in Pedri, Lamine is different. He has things of several players. What I see is that the young players have tremendous unconsciousness. They have no fear. That's the difference with our era. "He's a step away. We've decided not yet. He's practically ready. If he's not on Wednesday, it will be the weekend. So is Andreas."
How does Atlético Madrid arrive?
Atletico Madrid beat Almeria two goals to one, Simeone's team will look to give a great game and add an important victory in this final phase.
How does Barcelona arrive?
Barcelona arrives to this match after a goalless draw against Getafe, Xavi's team is looking to keep its place at the top and rescue its season where it missed out on the Copa del Rey, Champions League and Europa League.
The match will be played at Camp Nou Stadium.
The match Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid will be played at Camp Nou Stadium, located in Barcelona, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match, corresponding to the matchday 30 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Camp Nou Stadium, at 10:15 am.