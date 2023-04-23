Milan vs Lecce LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Milan vs Lecce matchday 31 of the Serie A?
This is the kick-off time for the Milan vs Lecce match on April 23, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 14:00 hours
United States: 12:00 noon PT and 2:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:00 noon
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.
Japan: 11:00 a.m.
India: 10:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 10:00 a.m.
South Africa: 10:00 a.m.
Australia: 10:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 10:00 a.m.
Milan Statement
Stefano Pioli spoke ahead of the match: "We have the opportunity to finish this season well in the league because the team is doing well and the group is united, there are eight games left, five of them at the San Siro: we have the quality to finish well. The important thing is to stay focused on the things we can control." "Regaining motivation is easy, the Champions League is locked in and now we reopen the league campaign: our position in the standings is not where we want to finish, but judgments are still biased for everyone. What we have done so far counts for nothing, the most important match is tomorrow'" "I spoke to all the players, there was a lot of emotion because we overcame a very strong opponent and that filled us with energy and enthusiasm: we'll have to be good to take that into the match against Lecce, a team that gave us a hard time in the first leg." "I have watched the players very closely over the last few days, they all seem fine and I have a lot of options. I will field the best team and also try to have some alternatives that can be used. as the game progresses." "Starting the game well is very important, it's complacent to think we can close it out immediately, it will be a game where energy, illusion and confidence will be needed at all times. We play a lot and so do they. We are facing a very direct team, that away from home is dangerous because they start with more speed than anyone else. We will have to be good at keeping the ball and doing well in preventive situations." "It will be my job to manage the players' strengths well and try to maintain the right level of intensity in all league games. After Roma, we will do our best to present the best formations to score as many points as possible. And we're going to need a lot of them because now destiny is not in our hands, and words don't add up to points." "We have all had difficult moments, like the one in January, and it is important for us to know how we overcome them, that is, by working. I have a lot of appreciation for Davide because in the period when he played less he has behaved like a real captain, on the field he has an incredible intelligence." "In these three years, everyone in the team has been together with desire and enthusiasm: team, coaching staff, management, fans. The secret is the compactness and quality of the players".
How does Lecce arrive?
Lecce needs to get out of the bottom of the general table, the team drew in their last match against Sampdoria, so in this match they will go all out to get closer to the next team in the general table.
How does Milan arrive?
Milan arrives to this match after a one-goal draw against Napoli, Pioli's team will be looking for three points in this match to keep climbing up the standings.
The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium.
The Milan vs Lecce match will be played at the San Siro Stadium, located in Milan, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
