Nashville SC vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Nashville SC vs LAFC match for the MLS.
What time is the Nashville SC vs LAFC match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game Nashville SC vs LAFC of April 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on FOX Sports and Apple TV.
Spain: 1:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Nashville SC latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Joe Willis, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Daniel Lovitz, Shaq Moore, Hany Mukhtar, Dax McCarty, Sean Davis, C.J. Sapong, Jacob Shaffelburg, and Alex Muyl.
LAFC latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
John McCarthy, Giorgio Chiellini, Jesús Murillo, Diego Palacios, Ryan Hollingshead, Ilie Sánchez, Kellyn Acosta, José Cifuentes, Carlos Vela, Denis Bouanga and Kwadwo Opoku.
Nashville SC Players to Watch
You have to be aware of these three players. The first is midfielder Hany Mukhtar (#10), who is the team's top scorer with 2 goals so far in the tournament, he has scored in Nashville's last 2 games and he doesn't plan to stop. Another player is Shaq Moore (#18), he plays the defensive position, has 2 assists in 8 games played and is a key man in case the game closes a lot. Last game against Orlando City SC he assisted a goal and is a fundamental piece in generating dangerous plays for Nashville. Finally, Jacob Shaffelburg (#14) with 2 goals is recognized as a great scorer and is expected to appear a lot in the match. The three players are considered key to Nashville's offensive attack and will be of paramount importance for LAFC to win.
Nashville SC in the tournament
Nashville SC had a good start to the season in Major League Soccer. Until week 8 of the tournament they have a total of 11 points with 3 games won, 2 tied and 3 lost. They are located in the sixth position of the Eastern conference and if they want to steal the fifth position from New York City FC they will have to win the game. Their last game was on April 15, 2023 in the MLS, they lost 2-1 against New York City FC and in this way they achieved their third consecutive defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
LAFC Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to LAFC's offensive attack and it is likely that any one of them could score in the game against Nashville SC. Mexican player Carlos Vela (#10) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the leader of the team, in the tournament in 7 games played he has achieved 3 goals and 4 assists, this makes him the second highest scorer and the highest assister of the team. Midfielder José Cifuentes (#11) is another very important on-court play distributor, he was the team's second highest assister last tournament, he had 7 goals and 7 assists. Finally, the 21-year-old striker Denis Bouanga (#22) is the top scorer of the season with 6 goals in 7 games played. He will add a lot to LAFC's attack on set pieces and is also a great defender.
LAFC in the tournament
The Los Angeles team is at the top of the tournament, after 5 games won, 2 tied and 0 lost, they have 17 points in the general table that puts them in second position in the Western Conference. They have had an incredible start to the season, hopefully they can maintain the same pace throughout the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their goal this season is to win the two-time championship, to achieve that they must secure first place in the Western Conference and must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on April 16, 2023, resulting in a 3-2 win against the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park, earning them their fifth win of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
GEODIS Park is located in the city of Nashville, Tennessee. It will host this match, has a capacity of 30,000 spectators and is the home of Nashville SC, a Major League Soccer team. It was inaugurated on May 1, 2022 and cost 335 million dollars.