CF Montreal edges New York Red Bulls

On Saturday night at Saputo Stadium CF Montreal managed to beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 thanks to an own goal by Andres Reyes in the first half and an insurance goal by Mathieu Choiniere.

The win is only their second of the season as the team has once again gotten off to a slow start winning only one game in their first six and sitting at the bottom of the standings.

The visitors got off to a quick start and 10 minutes into the game were outshooting Montreal 6-0 and the home side looked on the back foot early on.

In the 25th minute, CF Montreal opened the scoring when a shot on target got deflected by Reyes and into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.

Thirteen minutes later it was Bryce Duke getting his first shot of the game but it was saved by the Red Bulls Keeper Carlos Coronel who made a lot of key saves.

On the ensuing play Victor Wanyama had a chance to double Montreal's lead as he was able to flick a ball on target but again was denied by Coronel.

In the 49th minute, it was Ariel Lassiter who made a great run up the pitch and got a powerful shot on target that was punched away by Coronel.

In the 65th minute, CF Montreal went down a man as Illias Illiadis was shown a second yellow card for delaying the game and was shown a red card and was out of the game.

18 minutes later Sirois made another unbelievable save this time on Kyle Duncan who tried to head the ball into the net but the Montreal keeper denied him.

10 minutes later in added time, Mathieu Choineiere sealed the win for the home team as Chinoso Offor took a shot on target that was saved by Coronel but the rebound came to him and he put it into the back of the net.

CF Montreal go back on the road next week as they head to Kansas City to face Sporting KC next Saturday.