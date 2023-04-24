Al Nassr vs Al Wahda LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Arabian Cup
Photo: Getty Images

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Al Nassr vs Al Wahda as well as the latest information from Mrsool Park.
 
How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Wahda?

If you want to watch the match Al Nassr vs Al Wahda live, it will not be possible to follow it on television.

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

What time is Al Nassr vs Al Wahda?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Bolivia: 15:00 PM.
Brasil: 15:00 PM.
Chile: 14:00 PM.
Colombia: 13:00 AM.
Ecuador: 13:00 AM.
USA (ET): 15:00 PM.
Spain: 20:00 PM,
Mexico: 13:00 AM.
Paraguay: 15:00 PM.
Peru: 15:00 PM.
Uruguay: 15:00 PM.
Venezuela: 14:00 AM.

Watch out for this player at Al Wahda

Faycal Fajr, a 34-year-old international midfielder with the Moroccan national team, who has experience in major leagues such as Spain, France and Turkey. This year he has three goals and five assists. He scored in the last goal he played in the Saudi Arabian King's Cup;
Watch out for this player at Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is the sixth top scorer in the Saudi Arabian League with 11 goals and two assists, despite arriving in the winter transfer window. The Portugal international striker has scored seven goals in his last six matches. This was the last time he scored four goals against Al Wahda;
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
How is Al Wahda coming along?

They have two consecutive defeats and five consecutive matches without a win in the Saudi Arabian League. They have not won in the domestic league since February 24 and are currently in thirteenth place with 22 points, four points above the relegation places. They have just eliminated Al Baton 2-1 in the quarterfinals;
How does Al Nassr arrive?

Al Nassr are coming off a 2-0 loss against Al Hilal and have now gone two games without a win. They are currently second in the Saudi Arabian League with a balance of 53 points, three points behind Al Ittihad, who are the leaders and have a game in hand. They defeated Abha 3-1 in the quarterfinals;
Background

A total of 42 meetings between these two teams with a balance of 25 wins in favor of Al Nassr, seven in favor of Al Wahda, while ten times the encounter has ended in draws. The last time they met was on February 9, 2023 in the Saudi League in which Al Nassr managed to win 0-4 with four goals from Cristiano Ronaldo;
The stadium

The match will be played at Mrsool Park, a stadium that was built in 2014 and has a capacity for 25,000 spectators.
Photo: Goalzz
Photo: Goalzz
Preview of the match

Al Nassr and Al Wahda will meet in the semifinals of the Saudi Arabian King's Cup in search of a place in the final of this tournament;
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Al Nassr vs Al Wahda in the Saudi Arabian King's Cup.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match.
