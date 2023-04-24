Santos vs Queretaro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Santos vs Queretaro match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Santos vs Queretaro of April 23rd in several countries:
Argentina: 9:05 PM.
Bolivia: 8:05 PM.
Chile: 9:05 PM.
Colombia: 7:05 PM.
Ecuador: 7:05 PM.
United States (ET): 9:05 PM on FOX Sports.
Mexico: 7:05 PM on VIX+.
Paraguay: 9:05 PM.
Peru: 8:05 PM.
Uruguay: 9:05 PM.
Last lineup of Queretaro
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Gil Alcala, Miguel Barbieri, Kevin Balanta, Jonathan Perlaza, Omar Mendoza, Christian Rivera, Clifford Aboagye, Kevin Escamilla, Raúl Zúñiga, Jonathan Torres and Pablo Barrera.
Last lineup of Santos Laguna
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Carlos Acevedo, Hugo Rodríguez, Félix Torres, Alan Cervantes, Omar Campos, Ronaldo Prieto, Carlos Orrantia, Fernando Gorriarán, Juan Brunetta, Marcelo Correa, Jair González, Leo Suárez, Harold Preciado, Aldo López and Eduardo Aguirre.
Players to watch from Queretaro
The next three players are considered key to Querétaro's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Santos. The player Pablo Barrera (#18) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the best scorer of the season with 1 goal in 7 games played, last game he scored a goal against Chivas and we could see him score in Friday's game. The following is the Argentine Jonathan Torres (# 9), he plays in the forward position, in the tournament he has achieved 1 assist which makes him the highest assister of the team. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against Necaxa so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper, Gil Alcala (#1), who is a player with a lot of experience and has made 25 saves in 7 games played.
Queretaro in the tournament
They started the Clausura 2023 very badly, last week they got 1 point that put them in the thirteenth position of the general table. They have 17 points after 3 games won, 8 tied and 4 lost. They have had a bad start to the season, it is expected that they can improve in the remainder of the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on April 15, 2023 and resulted in a 1-1 draw against Mazatlán FC in La Corregidora and thus they achieved their eighth draw of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win on Sunday.
Players to watch for Santos
The next three players are considered key to Santos' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Querétaro. The player Harold Preciado (#7) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the team's top scorer in this tournament with 3 goals in 10 games played, the previous game he scored two goals against Pumas and we could see him score another goal in Sunday's game. Next up is the player Fernando Gorriarán (#11), he plays in the midfielder position and is the team's top assister with 3 assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against Pumas so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 26-year-old goalkeeper, Carlos Acevedo (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal.
Santos in the tournament
They started the Clausura 2023 very well, last Sunday they got three points that put them in tenth position in the general table. After 5 games won, 4 tied and 6 lost, they have 19 points. They have had an incredible start to the season, hopefully they can maintain the same pace throughout the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on April 15, 2023 and resulted in a 2-0 victory for the Santos against Tijuana at the Corona Stadium and thus they achieved their fifth victory in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
The stadium
The Corona Stadium is located in the city of Torreón, Coahuila. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 30,000 spectators and is the home of Santos Laguna. It was inaugurated on November 11, 2009 and is one of the most beautiful stadiums in Mexico.