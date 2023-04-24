Atalanta vs Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Roma's possible line-up
For its part, Roma may line up with the following eleven to face Atalanta. Rui Patricio, Llorente, Ibanez, Cristante, Matic, Nicola, Dybala, Pellegrini, El Shaarawy and Abraham.
Possible Atalanta line-up
Roma may field the following eleven to face Roma. Sportiello, Toloi, Djimsiti, Scalvini, De Roon, Éderson, Zappacosta, Koopmeiners, Maehle, Zapata and Hojlund.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Atalanta vs Roma of 24th April 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 3:45 PM
Brasil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 1:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Paraguay: 3:45 PM
Peru: 3:45 AM.
Uruguay: 3:45 AM.
Venezuela: 10:45 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Atalanta vs Roma can be watched on ESPN and Sky Sports. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Roma's ranking
On the other hand, Roma are in the Champions League places. The victory in their last match against Udinese gave them the opportunity to tie AC Milan on points and to gain an even wider seven-point cushion over Atalanta. Gasperini's team has 49 points. On the road, they have 25 points from 15 matches, winning seven times, drawing four and losing four.
Atalanta qualification
Atalanta are in the hunt for a European position for next season. The home side harvests 49 points which puts them in seventh position. They are five points behind sixth place, a Conference League position. They have taken one point from six in their last two matches. At home, they have collected 21 points in 14 matches, winning six games, drawing three and losing five.
Roma's last match
Roma won 4-1 against their previous opponents, who were Feyenoord in a Europa League quarter-final. The first half ended with a goalless draw, the first goal coming in the 60th minute thanks to Spinazzola to tie the tie on aggregate. In the last stretch of the match, Paixao put Feyenoord in the tie. However, Dybala managed to tie the aggregate in the last minute to then make his team do the job to be in the Europa League semifinals. El Shaarawy and Pellegrini are the two extra-time scorers.
Atalanta's last match
Atalanta drew in their last match against one of their direct rivals for a place in European competitions next year. Gasperini's side traveled to the Stadio Artemio Franchi, where they drew 1-1. Atalanta started winning with Maehle's goal in the 37th minute of the match. The first 45 minutes ended with 0-2 on the scoreboard. Shortly after the start of the second half, Toloi took a penalty, which Cabral converted to level the match. In the end, the two sides shared the points to continue their Serie A winning streak.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Atalanta vs Roma this Monday, April 24 at 20.45 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 31st matchday of Serie A. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.