Aston Villa vs Fulham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
9:30 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Aston Villa vs Fulham Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Aston Villa vs Fulham match.
9:25 AM2 hours ago

What time is Aston Villa vs Fulham match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Aston Villa vs Fulham of 25th April in several countries

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

April 25,2023

14:45 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

April 25,2023

15:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

April 25,2023

13:45

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

April 25,2023

15:45

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

April 25,2023

15:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

April 25,2023

13:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

April 25,2023

13:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

April 25,2023

19:45 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

April 25,2023

12:45

Paramount +

Peru

April 25,2023

13:45 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
9:20 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Fulham player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Brazilian winger and former - national team; Willian. The current Fulham right winger has been a fundamental piece for the few victories obtained so far this season because without his participation in the field, helping to retain possession of the ball and have a great ability to give distribution in the opponent's field, also, his great right hand is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so it will be important to get the victory.

9:15 AM2 hours ago

Latest Fulham lineup:

B. Leno; A. Robinson, T. Ream, T. Adarabioyo, K. Tete; J. Palhinha, H. Reed; Willian. A. Pereira, H. Wilson; D. James.
9:10 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Aston Villa player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Villa's iconic center forward Emiliano Buendia. The Argentinean striker is always a latent danger inside the area, whether he has the ball under his control or not, so the rival defenses must always be alert since Emiliano Buendia knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal in favor of Aston Villa. Also, so far this season, the Argentine striker has been of great importance to keep them fighting for a place in the Big Six of the Premier League.

9:05 AM3 hours ago

Aston Villa's last line-up:

D. Martinez; A. Young, E. Konsa, T. Mings, A. Moreno; L. Dendoncker, Douglas Luiz; J. McGinn, E. Buendia, J. Ramsey; O. Watkins. 
9:00 AM3 hours ago

Background:

Aston Villa and Fulham have met on a total of 71 occasions (23 wins for the Villans, 22 draws, 26 wins for the Cottagers) where the scales are tipped in favor of the away side. In terms of goals, Aston Villa have the advantage with 99 goals scored, while Fulham have scored only 97 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 12 of the current season where Fulham beat Aston Villa 3-0 at Craven Cottage.
8:55 AM3 hours ago

About the Stadium

Villa Park is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England and is currently the home ground of Aston Villa, a team that plays its home matches in the English Premier League. It is located in the city of Birmingham, England and has a capacity of 42,000 spectators inside its seats.

On August 12, 2012 the Community Shield was played for the only time, due to the realization of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Wembley Stadium, also, so far it has hosted international matches of England at senior level. The first of these was in 1899, and the last 2005.

8:50 AM3 hours ago

Hope dies last

On the other hand, Fulham is in the mid-table zone of the Premier League, a reality that is not too bad for the cottagers as one of the three newly promoted teams, they have shown so far to be the only team to have adapted to the demands of the English top flight, however, until the middle of the season Fulham retained a place in the Big Six of the league and is currently separated from those positions. Despite having already secured their stay in the top flight for another season, Fulham still have hopes of challenging for 6th place overall, but to do so they will need to win every remaining game.
8:45 AM3 hours ago

The mission: to stay in the Big Six

Since the arrival of Unai Emery, Aston Villa changed for the better as the team gradually began to take an identity that distinguished the villans from the rest of the league, from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to Jacob Ramsey, the squad began to become unbeatable, This factor was reflected little by little in the results that the team was achieving until nowadays, where they are positioned in qualifying positions to play some international competition next season, however, the margin of error puts pressure on Aston Villa because a mistake could leave them out of the Big Six and give their place to Brighton, so getting the victory is a must. 
8:40 AM3 hours ago

Towards the end of the season

The Premier League continues on its way and is heading with many emotions towards the end of the season as the end of the tournament begins to loom in the background and the championship begins to take shape for the teams that want to secure a place at the top of the table and those who want to save themselves from relegation in this tournament. In this match, the villains of Aston Villa will receive at Villa Park the Cottagers of Fulham to define the winner of this duel, on the one hand, Aston Villa has managed to become a competitive team under the orders of Unai Emery to such a degree that gradually begin to balance the season in their favor to climb positions and to be currently fighting for the last place with a ticket to European competition offered by the league, on the other hand, Fulham has been the only team of the three promoted teams that kept up with the competition and knew how to adapt to the rhythm of the best league in the world, however, during the middle of the season they slackened their pace and lost their place in the Big Six of the Premier League, so if they want to regain their place they must close the season undefeated and with the hope that the combination of results will favor them. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams because those who play in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a big factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players. 
8:35 AM3 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Aston Villa vs Fulham match will be played at Villa Park, in Bournemouth, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
8:30 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Aston Villa vs Fulham

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo