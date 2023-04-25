Leeds vs Leicester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Leeds vs Leicester City live on Premier League match day 33.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leeds United vs Leicester City live on Matchday 33 of the Premier League, as well as the latest information from Elland Road. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where to watch Leeds United vs Leicester City on Premier League Match day 33
The Leeds United vs Leicester City match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Leeds United vs Leicester City on streaming you can tune in on the Paramount+ app.
If you want to watch the match online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match of Leeds United vs Leicester City in the 33rd round of the Premier League?
This is the kickoff time for Leeds United vs Leicester City on Tuesday, April 25 in various countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Bolivia: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Chile: 3:00 PM
Colombia: 2:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
USA: 2:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Paraguay: 4:00 PM
Peru: 4:00 PM.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM.
Venezuela: 3:00 PM.
Elland Road
It is the stadium where Leeds United plays home, has a capacity for 37 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1897, being one of the oldest in the history of the Premier League, will be the scenario, where this match of Leeds United vs Leicester City will be played, one of the most anticipated matches for the fight and not to enter the red zone of the general table.
Other games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Leeds United and Leicester City, Wolves vs Crystal Palace and Aston Villa vs Fulham, these will be tomorrow's matches that will open the 33rd match day.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match that promises plenty of goals and excitement in the 33rd round of the Premier League.
Background
The record leans towards Leicester City, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 8 wins for Leicester City, 4 draws and only 3 victories for Leeds, so tomorrow Leicester will be slightly favored, as it is in a better moment and with better quality players.
How is Leicester City coming along?
Leicester City, on the other hand, has just defeated Wolverhampton 2-1, a match that allowed them to leave the relegation zone for the moment, they are in 17th position with 28 points, only one point behind Leeds, so the importance of this match promises to be very close in the fight against relegation, this is how the two teams arrive at another Premier League match day.
How is Leeds United coming along?
Leeds United comes from losing 2-1 against Fulham, a match that was very close and full of emotion, but in the end they were not able to rescue the tie and lost by the minimum difference, in the general table they are in the 16th position with 29 points and a record of 7 wins, 8 draws and 16 defeats, they will look for the victory to be able to separate themselves a little from the relegation zone, this way Leeds United arrives.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the online broadcast of Leeds United vs Leicester City this Tuesday, April 25 at 13:00. The match corresponds to the 33rd round of the Premier League. The match will take place at the Elland Road Stadium. Follow the online broadcast and all the information of both teams on VAVEL.