Girona vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Girona vs Real Madrid live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Municipal de Montilivi.
Where and how to watch Girona vs Real Madrid?
The match between Girona vs Real Madrid can be followed on television through ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
The match between Girona vs Real Madrid can be followed on the internet.
What time is the match Girona vs Real Madrid in LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 11:30 hrs.
Brazil: 12:30 hrs.
Chile: 11:30 hrs.
Colombia: 11:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 12:30 hrs.
Spain: 19:30 hrs.
Mexico: 11:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 12:30 hrs.
Peru: 11:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 13:30 hrs.
England: 17: 30 hrs.
USA: 12:30 hrs.
Australia: 02:30 hrs.
India: 20:45 hrs.
Statement by Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid coach)
"Girona play very nice soccer, are organized with the ball and manage possession well. We have a good dynamic. The absentees for the match are Benzema and Camavinga, who have a knock; Rodrygo has not trained but will be fine for tomorrow; Ceballos has an accumulation of cards; and Alaba and Mendy are still recovering. It has not been difficult because both the veterans and the youngsters understand the decisions very well. They understand the illusion of being at Madrid. Decisions are difficult no matter who the player is. For example, leaving Lucas Vázquez out the other day was not easy for me or for him. The fact that they are excited about playing for this club allows me to better manage the squad and the decisions I have to make".
Statement by Michel (Girona coach)
"Real Madrid always play to win and the truth is that the last few games I've seen of them are at a very high level. No sél, their best version is very good and they have players who are doing well right now like Asensio, Rodrigo, Vinicius. I don't know, they are a great team at their best and we all know that they are eleven points behind in La Liga, but it's true that there are eight games left and anything can happen. I don't think anyone will think that the league is closed".
Watch out for this player at Real Madrid
Vinicius is one of Real Madrid's most outstanding players with 21 goals and 16 assists. The 22-year-old Brazilian attacker, along with Benzema, who will miss the match, are the most outstanding players of the white team this season. He has provided six assists in the last six games.
Watch out for this player in Girona
Taty Castellanos is Girona's top scorer with seven goals. The player on loan from New York City, 24-year-old striker has missed the last game due to suspension, although he scored in the last game he played;
How is Real Madrid coming along?
Real Madrid is coming off a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo and has now won four in a row.The Merengues, who are already in the Champions League semifinal round, are second in LaLiga with 65 points, 11 points behind FCB Barcelona, who are the leaders;
How does Girona arrive?
Girona comes from losing against Valladolid, although this has been the only defeat of this team in the last five games. Right now they are eleventh in the LaLiga standings with 38 points, nine points above the European places and eight points ahead of the relegation places;
Background
A total of seven meetings have been played between Girona and Real Madrid with a favorable balance for the merengue team that has won four times, twice Girona has won, while one duel has ended in a draw. The ú ltima time they faced was on October 30, 2022 in a match that ended in a draw to one. Four years ago was the last time Girona beat Real Madrid.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Estadio Municipal de Montilivi, a stadium that was inaugurated in August 1970 and has a capacity for 13500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Girona and Real Madrid will meet in the match corresponding to the 31st round of LaLiga Santander
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Girona vs Real Madrid in LaLiga
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.