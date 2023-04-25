Betis vs Real Sociedad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Betis vs Real Sociedad live, as well as the latest information from the Benito Villamarín's Stadium.
Where and how to watch Betis vs Real Sociedad online and live stream
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
Betis vs Real Sociedad can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDNApp.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Betis vs Real Sociedad matchday 31 of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the Betis vs Real Sociedad match on April 25, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 18:00 hours
United States: 4:00 p.m. PT and 6:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 3:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 14:00
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 14:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 14:00 hours
Betis Statements
Manuel Pellegrini spoke prior to this match: "No, I believe that as long as the mathematics are right, we should never take anything for granted in soccer. It is a very important match because it is precisely the rival that is occupying the fourth spot, which is the one that remains for the Champions League. So it is a match that is not 100%, but it is very important. The very fact of winning does not mean that we are going to get the fourth place. We have to keep going game after game, trying to get as many points as possible. "Sabaly and Victor Ruiz, who are not yet fit, Fekir, who is already out, and Juanmi, who is still suffering from a fever. The rest are all fit. "I don't think the team has ever been down. We have played 30 games and in 29 we have been in European positions. As I have always said, when you generate an illusion it has to go hand in hand with reality. The Champions League place is a place for all teams. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid have it 'assured', I don't know if it's for life, but for many years they have been three fixed places, you know the statistics. Our illusion is to fight for that fourth place through our game and try to get there. Not achieving it is not a failure, far from it. The important thing is that we try to qualify for European places as we have done in previous championships. During the season there are always better and worse moments, defeats and victories. The spirit and conviction have not changed, the last game we started losing 2-0 in 10 minutes and we fought until the end, we created a lot of chances. I think the team is in line with what we have done in previous seasons".
How is Real Sociedad coming along?
Real Sociedad beat Rayo Vallecano two goals to one, the Basque team will look to continue with this trend and add more victories to climb positions in these last dates.
How does Betis arrive?
Betis arrives to this match after losing against Osuna three goals to two, Pellegrini's team will look to return to the path of victory and give a good game at home.
The match will be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.
The Betis vs Real Sociedad match will be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Betis vs Real Sociedad live stream, corresponding to the matchday 30 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Benito Villamarín, at 16:00.