Tigres vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concachampions 2023 Match

Where and how to watch Tigres vs Leon live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
Tigres vs Leon can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
What time is Tigres vs Leon match of the CONCACAF Champions League Semifinal?
This is the kickoff time for the Tigres vs Leon match on April 25, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 22:00 hours
Brazil: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 20:00 hours
Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.
Spain: 00:00 hours
United States: 22:00 hours PT and 00:00 hours ET
Mexico: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Peru: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 21:00 hours
Japan: 21:00 hours
India: 9:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 8:00 p.m.
South Africa: 8:00 p.m.
Australia: 8:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 8:00 p.m.
Tigres Statements
Roert Dante Siboldi spoke ahead of this important match: "León is a good team, there's a reason why they are in the top places in the local tournament and are playing in these competitions; nobody gave them anything for free, they arrived with what they needed, just like us. In addition to being the home team, this is the motivation we have to face this match". "We are coming from three matches without conceding a goal, the team is looking better defensively and offensively we are improving with finishing, we lacked punch, if we go back to the last match in [the CONCACAF Champions League], we scored 5 goals [against Motagua] and that is the objective, to keep a clean sheet to go to León without having conceded a goal and seek to win with a score that gives us peace of mind, it won't be easy, but the important thing is to win and not concede a goal." "I care about the forms, they always mattered to me, because it is the way to build a team, that the players know what we play for, when you have time to train, we are going to prioritize them, not over winning, but it will be important." "When you don't have time and in the circumstances that the team was in, that needed to believe again and have confidence, the result was what was prioritizing over form, we are coming out, the team looks better and this opponent we face plays and lets play, we have to take advantage of the spaces they leave us, be solid, and take a good advantage to go to León to define the series there."
Leon's Statements
Nicolas Larcamon spoke ahead of the match: "We know that this is a very important match, an enormous opportunity to make history and in that sense we are committed, with a lot of desire and desire to achieve this transcendence. This stop is crucial, extremely important, we are preparing in the best way for these first 90 minutes". "We are at a stage in the season where the wear and tear does not end up being so relevant if the motivation is at its peak, the group is very eager, with great desire to be and in the best way. I'm calm and sure that tomorrow we will return to that form of play that is based on aggressiveness, intensity and that good game." "Regrettable, you see the images, you can see that people who made a great effort to accompany us, but in the images you can see that they were families, big people who are exposed and suffer situations like the one they had to live through." "I know that the club was attentive to the people who suffered these situations, it is an issue to which they are exposed, but hopefully we can eradicate it so that Mexican soccer can be family-oriented."
How is León coming along?
Leon drew goalless against Tijuana at the Caliente stadium, Larcamón's team has not been able to win, so they will be going all out to break this bad streak.
How are Tigres coming in?
Tigres defeated Puebla in their last match by the minimum score; Siboldi's team will be looking for an important victory that will help them in the return leg.
The match will be played at the Universitario Stadium.
The Tigres vs. León match will be played at the Universitario Stadium, located in Nuevo León, Monterrey. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Tigres vs. Leon live stream, corresponding to the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League Semifinal. The match will take place at the Universitario Stadium at 10:00 pm.