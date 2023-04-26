Nottingham Forest vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Nottingham Forest vs Brighton Live Score!
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock
What time is Nottingham Forest vs Brighton match for Premier League?
Argentina: 3:30 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 2:30 PM on Star +
Brasil: 3:30 PM on Star +
Chile: 2:30 PM on Star +
Colombia: 1:30 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 1:30 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:30 PM on Peacock
España: 8:30 PM on DAZN
México: 12:30 PM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 2:30 PM on Star +
Perú: 1:30 PM on Star +
Reino Unido: 7:30 PM on BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, BT Sport App
Uruguay: 3:30 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 2:30 PM on Star +
Key player - Brighton
In Brighton, the presence of Alexis Mac Allister stands out. The 24-year-old Argentine midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current Premier League he has eight goals and one assist in 26 games played, where he has started 25 of them. He has a total of 2249 minutes.
Key player - Nottingham Forest
In Nottingham Forest, the presence of Brennan Johnson stands out. The 21-year-old Welsh striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Premier League he has eight goals and two assists in 32 games played, where he has started 29 of them. He has 2598 minutes in total.
Nottingham Forest vs Brighton history
These two teams have met 34 times. The statistics are in favor of Nottingham Forest, who have emerged victorious on 14 occasions, while Brighton have won on 10 occasions, leaving a balance of 10 draws.
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count nine duels, where the numbers are in favor of Nottingham Forest with five victories, while Brighton has won two, for a balance of two draws.
If we take into account the times that Nottingham Forest has been at home against Brighton in the Premier League, there are four matches, where Forest have the advantage with three wins, while the other was a victory for the Seagulls.
Brighton
Brighton is coming from a hard blow, after being eliminated in the semifinals against Manchester United on penalties. However, they will have to turn the page quickly and focus on finishing an outstanding campaign as they have achieved so far and look for the possibility of accessing European competitions.
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest comes from losing in their visit to Liverpool, to continue increasing their bad streak and struggling in the relegation zone. This is one of the last chances they will have at home to get the victories they need to keep the category.