Sheffield United vs West Brom LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sheffield United vs West Brom as well as the latest information from Bramall Lane.
What time is Sheffield United vs West Brom in EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this player at West Brom
Brandon Thomas Asante, 24-year-old English striker, has scored nine goals this season, seven of them in the EFL Championship. This player who comes from Salford is playing his first season in this team scored in the ú last victory of his team
Watch out for this player at Sheffield United
Iliman Ndiaye, Senegalese midfielder, 23 years old, has 14 goals and nine assists this season. He has not scored since April 15 against Cardiff City in which he contributed to his team's victory;
How is West Brom coming along?
They have just lost 1-2 against Sunderland, although this has been their only defeat in the last four matches they have played. They are currently ninth in the EFL Championship with 63 points, just two points behind the places that give access to the Premier League Playoffs;
How are Sheffield United coming along?
They have just been eliminated from the FA Cup after losing 3-0 against Manchester City in the semifinals. While in the EFL Championship they have won five of the last six matches they have played. Right now they are second in the English Silver Division standings with 82 points, ten points behind Burnley and four points ahead of Luton, who are third;
Background
The head-to-head record is quite balanced for these two teams with a slight advantage for Sheffield United, who have won 45 times, 44 times West Brom have won and the remaining 27 duels have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was last October 2022 in which Sheffield United won 0-2
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Bramall Lane stadium, which was inaugurated on April 30, 1855 and has a capacity of 32050 spectators.
Preview of the match
Sheffield United and West Brom meet in the match corresponding to the 38th round of the EFL Championship;
