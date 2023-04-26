West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch West Ham vs Liverpool online live on Premier League match day 33
The match will not be broadcast on television.
West Ham vs Liverpool can be tuned in from Paramount+ live streams.
What time is West Ham vs Liverpool match day 33 of the Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for the West Ham vs Liverpool match on April 26, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:45 hours
Bolivia: 14:45
Brazil: 14:45 hours
Chile: 14:45 hours
Colombia: 12:45 pm
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.
Spain: 4:45 p.m.
United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 11:45 a.m.
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.
Japan: 2:45 a.m.
India: 2:45 a.m.
Nigeria: 1:45 a.m.
South Africa: 01:45 a.m.
Australia: 23:45 hours
United Kingdom ET: 19:45 hours
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be referee Chris Kavanagh, who will have the tough job of dispensing justice in this match that will be very close and hard-fought and where there will surely be fouls and fights.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players and stars for this Premier League match.
Background
The record leans towards Liverpool, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 10 matches won by Liverpool, 3 draws and 2 matches won by West Ham, so tomorrow the Reds will come out as favorites to take the 3 points in this match that promises many emotions.
How does Liverpool arrive?
For its part, Liverpool comes from defeating Nottingham 3-2, a match that had many turns on the scoreboard, but in the end Mohamed Salah, put final figures for the Reds to take the 3 points, in the general table they are in 7th position with 50 points and a record of 14 wins, 8 draws and 9 defeats, if they win they could move up to 5th position, un equipo que ha sufrido en este torneo y que esta peleando por un lugar en puestos de competiciones europeas.
How is West Ham coming along?
West Ham comes from defeating Bournemouth 4-0, a match that they dominated from start to finish and in the end managed to get the 3 points to be placed in 13th position with 34 points and a record of 9 wins, 7 draws and 15 losses, if they win tomorrow they could reach the 12th position, this is how West Ham arrives to this match, West Ham will be looking to finish the season in mid-table.
Good afternoon, VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the West Ham vs Liverpool live online broadcast, corresponding to the 33rd Premier League match day. The match will take place at Wembley Stadium, at 12:45 pm.