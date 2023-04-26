Internazionale vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Coppa Italia Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Internazionale vs Juventus live from Serie A 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Inter Milan vs Juventus live for the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia Semifinals, as well as the latest information from San Siro. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Inter Milan vs Juventus online and live from the Coppa Italia 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Inter Milan vs Juventus match in various countries:
Argentina: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on Star+
Chile: 16 hours on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 15 hours on Paramount+
Spain: 20 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 13 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 14 hours on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Argentina: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on Star+
Chile: 16 hours on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 15 hours on Paramount+
Spain: 20 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 13 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 14 hours on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Dusan Vlahovic, a must see player!
The Juventus striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Serb continued with the Italian team after a good season in the Bundesliga, in which he scored 29 goals and 6 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the Juventus forward and continue showing the high level of last season. At the moment he marches with 10 goals and 4 assists in 24 games played.
How does Juve arrive?
Juventus continues its path this season in Serie A, placing in seventh place with a record of 16 wins, 5 draws and 5 losses for a total of 38 points. The team has made great moves bringing players like Federico Chiesa, Paul Pogba, Bremer, Filip Kostic and Leandro Paredes to fight for a good year in all competitions. At the moment, the Vecchia Signora March has not had a bad season and is placed in the Eighth Final of the Europa League where he hopes to advance to the round and get among the best in European competition. The team has lacked great victories in all its tournaments and that has made it difficult for it to return to being one of the best in Italy and in Europe. Juventus hopes to get a positive result against Freiburg, to get into the next round of the Europa League and try to win the championship, they march as the great favorites.
Lautaro Martinez, a must see player!
The Internazionale striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and fight Milan and Juventus for the Serie A championship, taking many minutes to show his quality. During last season he played 49 games, where he got 25 goals and 4 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. Lautaro will be one of the 23 that we see with the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This started the season in a good way, at the moment he is going with 3 goals and 1 assist in 4 games played.
How does Inter get here?
Internazionale comes to this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of Serie A, the team is in second position, 1 points behind Roma with 9 units, after 3 wins and 1 loss . Inter started the season with a pair of victories against Lecce and Spezia, more recently losing to Lazio and beating Cremonense. Those led by Inzaghi come into this season with a great squad, including Lautaro Martínez, Romelo Lukaku, Stefan De Vrij, Marcelo Brozovic and Hakan Calhanoglu. Undoubtedly, Inter is one of the candidates to fight for the Serie A championship, but its most important objective is to fight among the best in the UEFA Champions League, in which the team will meet in the Group Phase with the Barcelona, Bayern Munchen and Viktoria Plzen in Group C. Like Milan, Internazionale will compete in the Coppa Italia, Serie A and Champions League.
Where's the game?
San Siro located in the city of Milan will host this duel between two teams seeking to advance to the next round of the Coppa Italia 2022-2023. This stadium has a capacity for 80,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1926.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Inter Milan vs Juventus match, corresponding to the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia Semifinal match. The match will take place at San Siro, at 3:00 p.m.