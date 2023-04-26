Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Vallecas. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona online live streaming
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona matchday 31 of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona match on April 26, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 18:00 hours
United States: 4:00 p.m. PT and 6:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 3:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 3:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 14:00
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 14:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 14:00 hours
qRayo Vallecano Statements
Andoni Iraola spoke ahead of the match: "We play a lot depending on the opponent, within our own identity. We have to adapt. The other day in Donosti we weren't as aggressive as we usually are. Fewer things happened, both for and against, but it is not the scenario where we are most comfortable. Our team with more aggressiveness and risk is more recognizable. Barça has spectacular numbers in La Liga. They have scored nine goals in 30 games. We have to do a lot of things very well defensively and offensively. We will try to take advantage of the chances we have, but when they have the ball they are always a threat". "I haven't spoken to Xavi. I will greet him tomorrow before the game and at the end. The grass is not going to be a problem because it is very good. Last season there were times, especially in the winter, when it suffered more. This year it is perfect. "It's true that we have very good results in recent matches against them, but we have done things very well and we have also had that little bit of luck that the clearest one they had hit the post and didn't go in. Everything depends on executing our game plan well. A lot has happened since we played against them. They have a richer team, a different base structure and tactically the match will be very different. Barça have been finding their formula and have recovered Pedri and De Jong, who are fundamental to generate play". "I understand the comment because that way you are guaranteed that the field doesn't dry out. We don't give instructions in this regard. This year LaLiga is squeezing the clubs to favor the spectacle." "We've had the same structure, although different names when we've played against them. We need them to be very complete players with and without the ball tomorrow because they take you to a very high pace of play. You have to be mentally very tough. Have the work capacity they are going to take you to and then the level to recover it and not take the ball away from you when you are tired. That's the hard part. Not to make it a one-way game. We have to scare them because they will be encouraged and they will put more people together in attack. We have to make them worry about running at the back".
How does Barcelona fare?
Barcelona managed to break their streak by drawing and ended up beating Atletico Madrid by the minimum at Camp Nou, getting further and further away from the first place.
How does Rayo Vallecano arrive?
Rayo Vallecano arrives to this match after losing against Real Sociedad by two goals to one, the team is located in the tenth position of the general table and will look to continue climbing positions.
The match will be played at Vallecas Stadium.
The Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona match will be played at the Vallecas Stadium, located in Madrid, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona live stream, corresponding to the matchday 31 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Vallecas, at 16:00.