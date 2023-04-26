Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca matchday 31 of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca match on April 26, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 13:30
Bolivia: 13:30 hours
Brazil: 13:30 hours
Chile: 13:30 hours
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.
Spain: 3:30 p.m.
United States: 1:30 p.m. PT and 3:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.
Peru: 12:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 2:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.
Japan: 12:30 p.m.
India: 12:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 11:30 a.m.
South Africa: 11:30 a.m.
Australia: 11:30 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 11:30 a.m.
Mallorca Statements
Javier Aguirre spoke before this important match: "I was there for three years and they treated me very well. I only have words of thanks (...) It's a great first-class team with a great coach, a club that I take this opportunity to congratulate because it is 120 years old and with a lot of history behind it". "Those who think they are dead are wrong because they are there, they are closer to second than fourth (place in the table). Every year is the same, they are at an optimum and very high level. It is not going to be easy, we are going to suffer, I know that. I understand that everyone wants us to achieve a third victory, but it won't be easy". "It's comfortable (the situation), more comfortable than four weeks ago when we came from an ugly streak of six games without a win. We have already won two in a row, but we cannot relax, we are going to a very complicated field and, indeed, we are not used to playing every three or four days. In the Copa del Rey, maybe a little, but we haven't reached a higher level like UEFA or Europe".
Atlético Madrid Statements
Diego Simeone spoke before this match: "Each one of us, from the place where we are working for Atlético, represents in the best way what Atlético is. Some perceive it one way and others maybe don't interpret it that way". "We are not distancing ourselves from the game by game, from being aware of the rival who has done a great job since Aguirre's arrival and will play a very intelligent match, as they usually do. We will take the match where we believe we can hurt them." "I don't stop to wait for praise. I get involved in reaching the objectives, in improving the players, that they generate a family within a team, that they feel identified with a club that will celebrate 120 years of history this Wednesday. This represents something important to me. And that's what I've tried to transmit. "They have been better than us in the direct duels we have had, especially Barcelona has had a very strong league. They managed to have a tremendous balance and Madrid is a very good team, we see it year after year. They have Modric, Benzema, Kroos, the same players from years ago are still competing and they are very good in this sense".
How does Mallorca arrive?
Mallorca arrives to this duel after giving a pleasant match against Getafe that ended in their favor three goals to one, with this score the team managed to add the 40 points that save them from relegation.
How does Atlético Madrid arrive?
Atletico de Madrid arrives to this match after losing by the minimum against Barcelona in a very close and hard-fought match, adding an important defeat.
The match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
The Atlético Madrid vs Mallorca match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, located in Madrid, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people.
Welcome to the Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca live stream, corresponding to the match corresponding to the 31st matchday of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, at 1:30 pm.