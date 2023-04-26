Chelsea vs Brentford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Chelsea vs Brentford Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chelsea vs Brentford match for the Premier League.
What time is the Chelsea vs Brentford match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Chelsea vs Brentford of April 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on NBC Sports App.
Spain: 7:45 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Brentford latest line-up
These were the players who started the last game:
David Raya, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Christian Norgaard, Rico Henry, Mads Roerslev, Bryan Mbeumo, and Ivan Toney.
David Raya, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Christian Norgaard, Rico Henry, Mads Roerslev, Bryan Mbeumo, and Ivan Toney.
Chelsea latest line-up
These were the players who started the last game:
Kepa Arrizabalaga, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, Conor Gallagher, Enzo Fernández, Denis Zakaria, Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Christian Pulisic.
Kepa Arrizabalaga, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, Conor Gallagher, Enzo Fernández, Denis Zakaria, Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Christian Pulisic.
Brentford Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Brentford's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Chelsea. The player Ivan Toney (#17) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 19 goals in 30 games played and he scored once last game against West Ham United. He is a player with a lot of experience and who has faced Chelsea multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Next up is Mathias Jensen (#8), he plays in the midfielder position, during the tournament he has scored 5 goals which makes him the second highest scorer in the team. At just 27 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. Lastly, Bryan Mbeumo (#19) the 23-year-old who plays as a midfielder. He is the team's top assister with 7 assists in 32 games and we could see him score on Wednesday.
Brentford in the tournament
Brentford had a good start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in tenth position in the general table after 10 games won, 14 drawn and 8 lost, together with 44 points. His goal this season is to be among the first 7 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game resulted in a draw against Aston Villa, they drew 1-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium for their 14th draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Chelsea in the tournament
Chelsea started the 2022-2023 season very badly in the Premier League and is at the top of the tournament. After 10 wins, 9 draws and 12 losses, they have 22 points, which places them in the eleventh position in the general table. His goal this season is to be among the first 7 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game was against Manchester United on April 15, the game ended in a 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge and thus they recorded their 12th Premier League loss. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Wednesday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
Stamford Bridge is located in the City of London, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 41,841 spectators and is the home of Chelsea Football Club. It was inaugurated on April 28, 1877 and underwent a remodeling that lasted from 1904 to 1905.