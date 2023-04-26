Round 3: A new chapter

Coming off a heart-breaking 1-0 loss to Charlotte, the Crew take the field on Wednesday night at Lower.com Field against Indy Eleven in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. This marks the round where MLS teams are finally introduced into the tournament.

Saturday night, The Crew lost 1-0 in Charlotte, however they also lost their left wing back, Will Sands to a torn ACL injury following a tackle around the 5th minute of the match. With Sands' injury the Black & Gold had to switch their game plan up. The Crew fought back in the second half and scored a goal in the 90th minute which was disallowed following a brief VAR review. The final whistle blew and the match was over.

Now Columbus looks to turn their attention to Indy Eleven. Last year's tournament, the Crew took on Detroit City FC in the opening third round and lost. This year, coach Nancy will be coaching in his first ever Open Cup.

Now for the Crews opponent, Indy Eleven. Indy Eleven is coming off of 3 straight losses in USL Championship league. In the second round, Indy Eleven is coming of an impressive 3-1 win over the Michigan Stars FC. Now, they travel to take on the Crew.

Three keys for a Crew win.

The first key for the match is Attitude. If Columbus can have a matching attitude with their game plan and get back to playing their style of play, then the Crew have a chance for a big win.

The second key is Respect. Along with attitude, playing with respect goes hand-in-hand. Respecting your opponent goes along way. By playing with respect, the Crew will be able to play their style of play. Which in turn will allow the Black & Gold to play with a different type of attitude, one we have seen in the early part of the season.

Third key is to Be the dictator, and not the dictated. So far, in the Crew's wins, the Crew were the dictators. They imposed their way on their opponents. By imposing their way, they were able to physically show their opponents how the game was going to go and led to multiple goals scored.

If they can get back to imposing their way and show the oppisition this is how the game is going to go, then Columbus has a chance to far in the tournament.