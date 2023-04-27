Philadelphia Union vs LAFC Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Philadelphia Union vs LAFC Live Score
What time is Philadelphia Union vs LAFC match?
Where To Watch Phialdelphia Union vs LAFC around the world
Country
Start Date
Local Time
TV Channels and Live Streams
United States
April 26, 2023
21:00
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus Univision, TUDN, ViX,
Argentina
April 26, 2023
22:00
ESPN, Star +
Bolivia
April 26, 2023
20:00
ESPN, Star +
Brasil
April 26, 2023
22:00
ESPN, Star +
Chile
April 26, 2023
22:00
ESPN, Star +
Colombia
April 26, 2023
20:00
ESPN, Star +
Ecuador
April 26, 2023
20:00
ESPN, Star +
Spain
April 27, 2023
2:00
CONCACAF GO, Youtube, Facebook
Mexico
April 26, 2023
19:00
FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, FOX Sports 3, FOX Sports Premium
Peru
April 26, 2023
20:00
ESPN, Star +
About the Stadium:
At the international level, Sabaru Park has been the venue for the third place match of the CONCACAF Gold Cup between the United States and Panama, a game in which the Panamanians won 2-3 on penalties.
The United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, and the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, have played their annual men's soccer rivalry, called the Army-Navy Cup at Subaru Park.