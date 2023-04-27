Philadelphia Union vs LAFC Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Champions League Match
Photo: VAVEL

11:07 AM29 minutes ago

Philadelphia Union vs LAFC Live Score

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Philadelphia Union vs LAFC match.
11:02 AM34 minutes ago

What time is Philadelphia Union vs LAFC match?

This is the start time of the game Philadelphia Union vs LAFC of 26th April in several countries:

Where To Watch Phialdelphia Union vs LAFC around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

April 26, 2023

21:00

FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus Univision, TUDN, ViX,

Argentina

April 26, 2023

22:00

ESPN, Star +

Bolivia

April 26, 2023

20:00

ESPN, Star +

Brasil

April 26, 2023

22:00

ESPN, Star +

Chile

April 26, 2023

22:00

ESPN, Star +

Colombia

April 26, 2023

20:00

ESPN, Star +

Ecuador

April 26, 2023

20:00

ESPN, Star +

Spain

April 27, 2023

2:00 

CONCACAF GO, Youtube, Facebook

Mexico

April 26, 2023

19:00

FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, FOX Sports 3, FOX Sports Premium

Peru

April 26, 2023

20:00 

ESPN, Star +
10:57 AM39 minutes ago

Watch out for this Philadelphia Union player:

The player to watch for this match will be the offensive midfielder, Dániel Gazdag, the current striker is a piece for Philadelphia Union and he proved it by giving and opening spaces for the team to generate attack, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.

10:52 AM44 minutes ago

Watch out for this LAFC player:

The player to watch for this match will be right winger Carlos Vela, the current Angeleno midfielder and captain has been an important piece throughout last season for LAFC and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.

10:47 AMan hour ago

Last Philadelphia Union lineup:

A. Blake; O. Mbaizo, J. Glesnes, J. Elliot, K. Wagner; J. Martinez; A. Bedoya, L. Flach; D. Gazdag; J. Carranza, M. Uhre,
10:42 AMan hour ago

Last LAFC lineup:

J. McCarthy; D. Palacios, A. Long, J. Murillo, R. Hollingshead; K. Acosta, Ilie, J. Cifuentes; D. Bouanga, K. Opoku, C. Vela.
10:37 AMan hour ago

Background:

Philadelphia Union and LAFC have met on a total of five occasions (4 draws and 1 win for LAFC) where the only win holds significant weight due to the fact that it was in the MLS Grand Final which ended up being won by the Angelino side thanks to the penalty shootout round. In goal scoring history, Philaldephia Union have 10 goals while LAFC have 13 goals scored.
10:32 AMan hour ago

About the Stadium:

Sabaru Park is a sports venue located in the city of Chester, Pennsylvania in the United States and has a capacity to accommodate in its seats more than 18, 500 spectators, however, despite being a multipurpose stadium, it is normally used for games corresponding to the Philadelphia Union, a team that plays its home games in the MLS or first division of soccer in the United States.

At the international level, Sabaru Park has been the venue for the third place match of the CONCACAF Gold Cup between the United States and Panama, a game in which the Panamanians won 2-3 on penalties.

The United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, and the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, have played their annual men's soccer rivalry, called the Army-Navy Cup at Subaru Park.

10:27 AMan hour ago

They don't want complications

On the other hand, the LAFC team is obliged to win this second chapter of the playoffs and has the advantage that the series will close in Angelino territory to take a considerable distance in the aggregate score, so it is a fact that the second half will have to be dominated by the MSL team on the road to the CONCACAF quarterfinals, however, one of the big factors is that the Philadelphia Union is a team that has ample possibilities of giving the bell and leave them out of the competition, increasing the demand of the Union who has to make a nearly perfect game because a single mistake could end up being costly.   
10:22 AMan hour ago

Looking to surprise

Alianza is a team known for always being present in the CONCACAF Champions League fighting to reach the final and looking to one day conquer the trophy that accredits them to the World Cup party at club level. In this match, Alianza will have to show its true colors for Philadelphia soccer and impose its conditions in front of a Sabaru Park that will surely be full to capacity to support the local team, Alianza will have to look for the victory if they want to advance to the next round and continue to transcend in the most important championship at club level in the CONCACAF area, also, this is an opportunity for revenge for both clubs since it is worth remembering that the last time they met was in the MLS Grand Final where the Angelino team came out victorious. 
10:17 AMan hour ago

CONCACAF Champions League kicks off

One of the most exciting tournaments in the continent is back, the CONCACAF Champions League returns with all the actions to look for the new champion that will be crowned in the North American zone and represent the entire confederation in the next Club World Cup where they seek glory at an international level to be the number 1 among thousands of clubs. In this match, Philadelphia Union will host LAFC at Sabaru Park to face the first 90 minutes of this playoff, after what happened in the previous tournament with the great victory of the Seattle Sunders over the Pumas, taking MLS for the first time in the history of the competition to the top, Philadelphia Union and LAFC will want to maintain the hierarchy of the same and reach the final of the CONCACAF Champions League.
10:12 AMan hour ago

Kick-off time

The Philadelphia Union vs LAFC match will be played at Sabaru Park, in Pensilvania, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
10:07 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia Union vs LAFC!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
