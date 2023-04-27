Cimarrones vs Correcaminos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Expansion MX 2023
Stay tuned for the Cimarrones vs Correcaminos live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cimarrones vs Correcaminos live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Heroe de Nacozari. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
Where and how to watch Cimarrones vs Correcaminos live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

Cimarrones vs Correcaminos can be tuned in from vIx App live streams. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the Cimarrones vs Correcaminos match corresponding to the Repechaje heading to the Liguilla of the Liga de Expansión MX?

This is the kick-off time for the Cimarrones vs Correcaminos match on April 26, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 23:00 hours

Bolivia: 23:00 hours

Brazil: 23:00 hours

Chile: 23:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 21:00 hours

Spain: 23:00 hours

United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 23:00 hours

Peru: 22:00 hours

Uruguay: 00:00 hours

Venezuela: 22:00 hours

Japan: 22:00 hours

India: 22:00 hours 

Nigeria: 21:00 hours

South Africa: 21:00 hours

Australia: 21:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours

Cimarrones Statements

Roberto Hernandez spoke after the loss to Morelia: "Yes I understand that today we were not at all the team we were last tournament at home, that we were invincible; today we lost many games, but that's how it is, last tournament we were not among the best visitors, today we were the best visitor." "The advantage is to be here and not to travel, considering that for us the trips are very tiring; we have to travel to Mexico, then we have to wait and then travel to the other city. We are not going to have that wear and tear, and we are going to be waiting for our opponent." "We wanted to enter the playoffs directly, that's what we worked for. Not making it does give us an emotional blow, but football-wise it's good for us, because 'Javi' (Javier Acuña) will have more time on the field, we'll be able to recover more".
How are Correcaminos coming along?

Correcaminos drew goalless against Tlaxcala, which left the team from Tamaulipas in eleventh position in the table, a position they had not achieved for several tournaments.

How do Cimarrones arrive?

Cimarrones arrives to this match after finishing in the sixth position of the general table of the Liga de Expansión MX, the team from Sonora lost in their last match by the minimum against Atlético de Morelia, however their good numbers throughout the campaign made the team stay in a good position.

The match will be played at Héroe de Nacozari Stadium.

The Cimarrones vs Correcaminos match will be played at the Héroe de Nacozari Stadium, located in Sonora, Hermosillo. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cimarrones vs Correcaminos match, corresponding to the playoff match of the Liga de Expansión MX. The match will take place at Estadio Héroe de Nacozari at 9:30 pm.
