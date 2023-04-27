Cimarrones vs Correcaminos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Expansion MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Cimarrones vs Correcaminos match corresponding to the Repechaje heading to the Liguilla of the Liga de Expansión MX?
This is the kick-off time for the Cimarrones vs Correcaminos match on April 26, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hours
Bolivia: 23:00 hours
Brazil: 23:00 hours
Chile: 23:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Spain: 23:00 hours
United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 23:00 hours
Peru: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 00:00 hours
Venezuela: 22:00 hours
Japan: 22:00 hours
India: 22:00 hours
Nigeria: 21:00 hours
South Africa: 21:00 hours
Australia: 21:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours
Cimarrones Statements
Roberto Hernandez spoke after the loss to Morelia: "Yes I understand that today we were not at all the team we were last tournament at home, that we were invincible; today we lost many games, but that's how it is, last tournament we were not among the best visitors, today we were the best visitor." "The advantage is to be here and not to travel, considering that for us the trips are very tiring; we have to travel to Mexico, then we have to wait and then travel to the other city. We are not going to have that wear and tear, and we are going to be waiting for our opponent." "We wanted to enter the playoffs directly, that's what we worked for. Not making it does give us an emotional blow, but football-wise it's good for us, because 'Javi' (Javier Acuña) will have more time on the field, we'll be able to recover more".
How are Correcaminos coming along?
Correcaminos drew goalless against Tlaxcala, which left the team from Tamaulipas in eleventh position in the table, a position they had not achieved for several tournaments.
How do Cimarrones arrive?
Cimarrones arrives to this match after finishing in the sixth position of the general table of the Liga de Expansión MX, the team from Sonora lost in their last match by the minimum against Atlético de Morelia, however their good numbers throughout the campaign made the team stay in a good position.
The match will be played at Héroe de Nacozari Stadium.
The Cimarrones vs Correcaminos match will be played at the Héroe de Nacozari Stadium, located in Sonora, Hermosillo. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cimarrones vs Correcaminos match, corresponding to the playoff match of the Liga de Expansión MX. The match will take place at Estadio Héroe de Nacozari at 9:30 pm.