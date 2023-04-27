Southampton vs Bournemouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Last lineup Southampton
Gavin Bazunu, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Jan Bednarek, Romain Perraud, Kyle Walker-Peters, Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Elyounoussi, Carlos Alcaraz, Adam Armstrong, Theo Walcott.
Last lineup Bournemouth
Neto, Jack Stephens, Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly, Adam Smith, Joe Rothwell, Jefferson Lerma, Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Christie, Philip Billing, Dominic Solanke.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The center referee for this Southampton vs Bournemouth will be Darren England; Dan Cook, first line; Dan Robathan, second line; John Brooks, fourth assistant.
How is Bournemouth coming along?
On the other hand, AFC Bournemouth has not had a good soccer semester either, as they are fighting not to be relegated and they need as many points as possible to keep moving away from that fateful zone. Gary O'Neil's pupils come from a bitter defeat by a 4-0 scoreline against West Ham, where they were beaten by four goals. Now, for this 33rd matchday, the team of The Cherries arrives with many doubts to face Southampton. Currently, Bournemouth is in the 15th position with 33 points, only 5 points above Everton, which is in the relegation zone, recording 9 wins, 6 draws and 17 defeats so far this season.
How is Southampton coming along?
Southampton have suffered a lot in the Premier League and are dangerously treading on the relegation zone, as they are in the last position of their local league with 24 points from 6 wins, 6 draws and 20 defeats. Currently, they have a 7-game winless streak and, although they had an important win that broke the odds due to their victory over the powerful Chelsea, the Saints are fighting to avoid relegation and will be looking to bring joy to their fans in this season, which has been a bad one. In their most recent match, Southampton could have earned a valuable win against the Premier League leaders, but Arsenal were able to equalize in the final minutes of the match to make it 3-3.
Matchday 33 of the Premier League
It is almost the weekend and we have activity in many leagues and cups around the world. In this midweek, we will have a very attractive match in the 33rd round of the English Premier League, one of the most attractive soccer leagues. The St. Mary's stadium will witness this clash of Southampton against Bournemouth. Both teams will want to continue adding during this season so they will seek to do it with a victory and thus continue climbing positions in this contest, especially the locals who are in the last position of the Premier League. Will the locals or the visitors be able to achieve the triumph?
The match will be played at the St. Mary's Stadium
The match Southampton - Bournemouth will be played at St. Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:15 pm (ET).
