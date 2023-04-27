Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Tottenham vs Manchester United live in the 33rd Premier League match day.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tottenham vs Manchester United live on Matchday 33 of the Premier League, as well as the latest information from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United on Match day 33 of the Premier League.
The Tottenham vs Manchester United match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United on streaming, you can tune in on the Paramount+ application.
If you want to watch the match online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match of Tottenham vs Manchester United in the 33rd round of the Premier League?
This is the start time for Tottenham vs Manchester United on Thursday, April 27 in various countries:
Mexico 13:00 PM
Mexico 13:00 PM
Argentina 16:00 PM
Bolivia 16:00 PM
Brazil 16:00 PM
Chile 15:00 PM
Colombia 14:00 PM
Ecuador 14:00 PM
USA 15:00 PM
Spain 21:00 PM
Paraguay 16:00 PM
Peru 16:00 PM
Uruguay 16:00 PM
Venezuela 15:00 PM
Japan 04:00 AM
Australia 05:00 PM
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be Anthony Taylor, who will have the task of bringing order to this match, which due to the quality of the two teams will have a lot of friction and above all a lot of fouls, but with the experience of this central referee, he will try to bring the match to a good end.
Other matches tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match, the matches of Everton vs Newcastle and Southampton vs Bournemouth will be played, which will close the 33rd round of the Premier League.
Absences
Neither of the two teams have injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match, the only doubt is that of Bruno Fernández with Manchester United, until tomorrow it will be known if he will be able to play in this match.
Background
The record leans towards Manchester United, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 10 matches won by Manchester United, one draw and 4 matches won by Tottenham, so tomorrow the Reds will come out as favorites to take 3 more points in this campaign.
How does Manchester United arrive?
For its part, Manchester United comes from eliminating Brighton in penalty shootout in the FA Cup in the semifinals, a match that suffered from start to finish and in the end had to reach the penalty shootout to define the winner, in the overall table is in 4th position with 59 points and a record of 18 wins, 5 draws and 7 defeats, if they win they could reach the 3rd position, so Manchester United arrives to this match that promises many goals and emotions.
How is Tottenham coming along?
Tottenham comes from losing 6-1 against Newcastle, a match that was a disaster for them, where they failed to be superior at any time and suffered one of the most painful defeats for them, they will come to this match with the obligation to defeat Manchester United, a match that will not be easy, in the overall table they are in 5th position with 53 points and a record of 16 wins, 5 draws and 11 games, so Tottenham arrives to this match that is a must to get points.
Good afternoon, VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the online broadcast of Tottenham vs Manchester United live, corresponding to the 33rd round of the Premier League. The match will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, at 13:00.