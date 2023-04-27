Rotherham United vs Cardiff City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship
10:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow Rotherham United vs Cardiff City

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rotherham United vs Cardiff City, as well as the latest information from the New York Stadium.
 
9:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Rotherham United vs Cardiff City

If you want to watch the game Rotherham United vs Cardiff City live you can follow it on TV on ESPN +

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL is your best option.

9:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the Rotherham United vs Cardiff City match in EFL Championship?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m. 
Bolivia: 3 p.m. 
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m. 
Colombia: 14 hours 
Ecuador: 14 hours 
Spain: 21 hours 
United States (New York): 3 p.m. 
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours 
India: 1 hour 
Japan: 4 hours 
Mexico: 13 hours 
Nigeria: 20 hours 
Paraguay: 16 hours 
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours 
9:45 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this player at Cardiff City

Sorry Kaba arrived in the winter market on loan from Midtjylland and is already the top scorer of this team with eight goals. He has scored in the last three games he has played and has six goals in the last seven games he has played;
9:40 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this player at Rotherham United

Chiedozie Ogbene, a 25-year-old striker, has eight goals and four assists this season. The Irish striker has not scored for his club for more than two months, on February 27 against Swansea City.
9:35 AMan hour ago

How is Cardiff City coming along?

They come from a 1-1 draw against Stoke City. They have won one of the last four matches they have played. They are in 20th place in the EFL Championship table with 46 points, and only three points above the relegation places;
9:30 AMan hour ago

How are Rotherham United coming along?

They have gone four games in a row without a win and have won only one of their last eight matches. They are currently 19th in the EFL Championship standings with 46 points, three points above the relegation places;
9:25 AMan hour ago

Background

The balance of clashes between these two teams is in favor of Rotherham United who have won 20 times, 13 times Cardiff City have won, while 13 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in October 2022 in which Cardiff City won by the narrowest of margins;
9:20 AMan hour ago

The stadium

The match will be played at the New York Stadium, which was inaugurated in March 2012 and has a capacity of 12021 spectators.
9:15 AM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Rotherham United and Cardiff City meet in the 38th round of the EFL Championship, resuming a match that had to be suspended due to heavy rain;
 
9:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Rotherham United vs Cardiff City in EFL Championship

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match.
