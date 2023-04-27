Rotherham United vs Cardiff City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Rotherham United vs Cardiff City match in EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this player at Cardiff City
Sorry Kaba arrived in the winter market on loan from Midtjylland and is already the top scorer of this team with eight goals. He has scored in the last three games he has played and has six goals in the last seven games he has played;
Watch out for this player at Rotherham United
Chiedozie Ogbene, a 25-year-old striker, has eight goals and four assists this season. The Irish striker has not scored for his club for more than two months, on February 27 against Swansea City.
How is Cardiff City coming along?
They come from a 1-1 draw against Stoke City. They have won one of the last four matches they have played. They are in 20th place in the EFL Championship table with 46 points, and only three points above the relegation places;
How are Rotherham United coming along?
They have gone four games in a row without a win and have won only one of their last eight matches. They are currently 19th in the EFL Championship standings with 46 points, three points above the relegation places;
Background
The balance of clashes between these two teams is in favor of Rotherham United who have won 20 times, 13 times Cardiff City have won, while 13 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in October 2022 in which Cardiff City won by the narrowest of margins;
The stadium
The match will be played at the New York Stadium, which was inaugurated in March 2012 and has a capacity of 12021 spectators.
Preview of the match
Rotherham United and Cardiff City meet in the 38th round of the EFL Championship, resuming a match that had to be suspended due to heavy rain;
