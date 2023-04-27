Athletic Club vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Athletic Club vs Sevilla in LaLiga
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Athletic Club vs Sevilla match for LaLiga?
This is the start time of the game Athletic Club vs Sevilla of April 27th, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Peru: 16:00 hours
USA: 4:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Spain: 22:00 hours
Where and how to watch Athletic Club vs Sevilla live
The match will be broadcast on Sky.
If you want to watch Athletic Club vs Sevilla in streaming, it will be tuned by Blue to Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Athletic player
The striker from Spain, Oihan Sancet 23 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 26 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in the tournament and 2 assists in LaLiga with Athletic, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most attract attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Watch out for this Sevilla player
Morocco's striker, 25-year-old Youssef En-Nesyri has performed well, the striker has played his twenty-sixth game in all competitions, 14 as a starter and 12 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in LaLiga and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through.
How are Athletic coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Real Sociedad, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Almeria 1-2 Athletic Club, Apr 22, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Athletic Club 2-0 Real Sociedad, 15 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
Espanyol 1-2 Athletic Club, 8 Apr, 2023m Spanish First Division
Athletic Club 1-1 Osasuna, 4 Apr, 2023, Copa del Rey
Athletic Club 0-0 Getafe, 1 Apr, 2023, Spanish First Division
How is Sevilla coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Manchester United, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive, as they are in mid-table.
Sevilla FC 2-1 Villarreal, Apr 23, 2023, Spanish First Division
Sevilla FC 3-0 Manchester United, 20 Apr, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Valencia 0-2 Sevilla FC, 16 Apr, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Manchester United 2-2 Sevilla FC, 13 Apr, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Sevilla FC 2-2 Celta Vigo, 7 Apr, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Athletic Club vs Sevilla LaLiga match. The match will take place at the San Mamés Stadium, at 16:00.