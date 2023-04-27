Everton vs Newcastle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Everton vs Newcastle can be tuned in from the live streams of Paramount +.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Newcastle player
Miguel Almiron, midfielder. Player from Paraguay, has had a great season accompanying the team in the success, to win games you need goals and Almiron has been responsible for being the team's goals leader with 11, at the end of the season, the team is looking to qualify for Champions League and this player should be prepared to increase his goals.
Watch out for this Everton player
Alex Iwobi, striker. Player coming from Nigeria, he has become a relevant player for Everton, for the bad moment in which the team is in this player has performed well, currently leads the team in assists with 6, to save Everton he will need to contribute much more, as he is not in one of the best positions.
"Any team that comes to Goodison knows it’s never easy. It’s never going to be comfortable. We need to feed off the atmosphere and make it a tough game for Newcastle." 👊@22Demarai and @alexiwobi look ahead to #EVENEW. 🔜— Everton (@Everton) April 25, 2023
Latest Newcastle lineup
Pope, Tripper, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Joelington.
Latest Everton lineup
Pickford; Mykolenko, Tarkovski, Keane, Holgate, Gueye, Gerner, McNeil, IWOBI, Gray, Calvert-Lewin.
Face to face
Newcastle 1-0 Everton
Everton 1-0 Newcastle
Newcastle 3-1 Everton
Everton 0-2 Newcastle
Newcastle 2-1 Everton
Arbitration quartet
Central: Andre Marriner. Assistants: Marc Perry, Nick Greenhalgh. Fourth official: Graham Scott.
Newcastle at its dream level
Newcastle United is having one of its best seasons in its history, the team since it has changed owners has had a great improvement and all this without making large investments as was Manchester City at the time, Newcastle has been able to sign and has gradually put together a very competitive team, is currently ranked third in the Premier League, something that at the beginning of the season was unexpected, fighting among the best and having a pass to the Champions League is motivating for the team and it is no coincidence, the team plays well and has given surprises to more powerful teams in the squad, Newcastle comes from beating Tottenham in a great and controversial 6-1, with those numbers the team plans to keep that third place and to achieve it they expect a complicated closing, since Manchester United is chasing them.
Everton in trouble again
Everton is a historic team with a long tradition in the Premier League, unfortunately for its fans, the team in recent seasons has only fought not to be relegated, players and coaches have paraded to try to improve the situation and few changes are noticeable on the field, Everton had the task of having a better season than the previous one, where in the last days reacted and was saved from relegation, This season their path has been a copy of the previous season, Frank Lampard is no longer their coach, but it seems that the main problem is the staff, Everton has sold its best players and has not been able to bring similar replacements, currently Everton is in the 18th position and is in danger of relegation, with only five games left after this game, the tension increases in the team.
The best duels are yet to come
The Premier League is still in action and what is to come will be the best of the year, the end of the season always delivers great days for what is at stake in the clashes, the Everton vs Newcastle duel has changed in the last couple of years, usually both fought from mid-table down, but now Newcastle has changed and is now fighting among the top places and Everton is worried about not being relegated, no doubt what awaits us will be a very entertaining game.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Everton vs Newcastle, corresponding to the Premier League 2023. The match will take place at Goodison Park at 2:45 PM ET.