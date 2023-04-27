Al-Nassr vs Al Raed Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Professional League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Al-Nassr vs Al Raed Live Score
How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al Raed Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 2:30 pm. ET
USA TV channel (English): there will be no transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): there will be no transmission
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Al-Nassr vs Al Raed: match for the in Saudi Professional League Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Friday, April 27, 2023.
|
14:30 hours
|
In Directv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
Friday, April 27, 2023.
|
14:30 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Brazil
|
Friday, April 27, 2023.
|
15:30 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Chile
|
Friday, April 27, 2023.
|
14:30 hours
|
In Directv Sports
|
Colombia
|
Friday, April 27, 2023.
|
12:30 hours
|
In Directv Sports
|
Ecuador
|
Friday, April 27, 2023.
|
12:30 hours
|
In Directv Sports
|
Spain
|
Friday, April 27, 2023.
|
19:30 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Canada
|
Friday, April 27, 2023.
|
14:30 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
USA
|
Friday, April 27, 2023.
|
14:30 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Mexico
|
Friday, April 27, 2023.
|
12:30 hours
|
In Marca Claro.
|
Paraguay
|
Friday, April 27, 2023.
|
13:30 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Peru
|
Friday, April 27, 2023.
|
12:30 hours
|
In Directv Sports
|
Uruguay
|
Friday, April 27, 2023.
|
14:30 hours
|
In Directv Sports
|
Venezuela
|
Friday, April 27, 2023.
|
14:30 hours
|
In Directv Sports
The spotlight on Ronaldo
"I have only been ripped off twice in my life. The first was when I ordered 3 kebabs and they only delivered 2. The second was when they signed Cristiano Ronaldo."
Watch out for this Al Nassr player
How does Al Read fare?
They have not won since the previous matchday against Al Adalh by 3 goals to 0. Their position in the table is 11th with 26 points, they have 6 games at the end of the tournament, 3 of which will be at home.
How are Al-Nassr coming along?
They have 3 consecutive defeats, 2 in the league and one in the cup.
Their current position is second with 53 points and above Al Ittihad with 56 points.