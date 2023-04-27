Al-Nassr vs Al Raed Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Professional League Match
Photo: Al-Nassr

ADVERTISEMENT

9:00 AM2 hours ago

Follow here Al-Nassr vs Al Raed Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Lorient vs Marsella live lineups, as well as the latest information from the KSU Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
8:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al Raed Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday, April 27, 2023.

USA Time: 2:30 pm. ET

USA TV channel (English): there will be no transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): there will be no transmission

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

8:50 AM2 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Al-Nassr vs Al Raed: match for the in Saudi Professional League Match?

This is the start time of the game Al-Nassr vs Al Raed: of Friday, April 27, 2023. In several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Friday, April 27, 2023.

14:30 hours

 In Directv Sports

Bolivia

Friday, April 27, 2023.

14:30 hours

there will be no transmission

Brazil

Friday, April 27, 2023.

15:30 hours

there will be no transmission

Chile

Friday, April 27, 2023.

14:30 hours

In Directv Sports

Colombia

Friday, April 27, 2023.

12:30 hours

In Directv Sports

Ecuador

Friday, April 27, 2023.

12:30 hours

In Directv Sports

Spain

Friday, April 27, 2023.

19:30 hours

 there will be no transmission

Canada

Friday, April 27, 2023.

14:30 hours

there will be no transmission

USA

Friday, April 27, 2023.

14:30 hours

there will be no transmission

Mexico

Friday, April 27, 2023.

12:30 hours

 In Marca Claro.

Paraguay

Friday, April 27, 2023.

13:30 hours

there will be no transmission

Peru

Friday, April 27, 2023.

12:30 hours

In Directv Sports

Uruguay

Friday, April 27, 2023.

14:30 hours

In Directv Sports

Venezuela

Friday, April 27, 2023.

14:30 hours

In Directv Sports
8:45 AM2 hours ago

The spotlight on Ronaldo

A few days ago the president of Al Nassr spoke about the elimination of the team led by Cristiano. Where Musalli Al-Muammar said he felt cheated by Cris' poor performance, where the Portuguese and his team have minimal chances of being champions this season.

"I have only been ripped off twice in my life. The first was when I ordered 3 kebabs and they only delivered 2. The second was when they signed Cristiano Ronaldo."

Photo: Al- Nassr
Photo: Al- Nassr
8:40 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Al Nassr player

The commander, Cristiano Ronaldo with 11 games has 11 goals and 2 assists. A record that has gone from strength to strength. So far it has been the best streak after his departure from Europe with Manchester with 1 goal in 10 games.
Photo: Al- Nassr
Photo: Al- Nassr
8:35 AM2 hours ago

How does Al Read fare?

The current opponents have an important test against Al-Nassr, coming from 2 draws and 1 defeat.

They have not won since the previous matchday against Al Adalh by 3 goals to 0. Their position in the table is 11th with 26 points, they have 6 games at the end of the tournament, 3 of which will be at home.

8:30 AM2 hours ago

How are Al-Nassr coming along?

The team led by Cristiano Ronaldo is having a hard time in the league and cup. They have not won since their game against Al Adalh 5 goals to 0.

They have 3 consecutive defeats, 2 in the league and one in the cup.

Their current position is second with 53 points and above Al Ittihad with 56 points.

Photo: Al- Nassr
Photo: Al- Nassr
8:25 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Saudi Professional League Al-Nassr vs Al Raed Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo