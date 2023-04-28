Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund live on Bundesliga match day 30.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund live on Matchday 30 of the Bundesliga, as well as the latest information from the Vonovia Ruhrstadion. Keep an eye on the action with live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where to watch Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga Round 30
The Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund on Streaming you can tune in on the Star+ app.
If you want to watch the match online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Vonovia Ruhrstadion
It is the stadium where Bochum plays home, it has a capacity for 27 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1979, it will be the stadium where Borussia Dortmund and Bochum will meet for another Bundesliga match day.
Last match between them
The last time these two teams met was on February 8 of this year in the DFB Pokal, on that occasion Borussia Dortmund defeated Bochum 2-1, a match they dominated and were far superior to win, this was the last time they met.
What time is the match of Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund in the 30th round of the Bundesliga?
This is the start time for Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund on Thursday, April 28 in various countries:
Mexico 12:30 PM
Argentina 15:30 PM
Bolivia 15:30 PM
Brazil 15:30 PM
Chile 14:30 PM
Colombia 13:30 PM
Ecuador 13:30 PM
USA 14:30 PM
Spain 20:30 PM
Paraguay 15:30 PM
Peru 15:30 PM
Uruguay 15:30 PM
Venezuela 14:30 PM
Japan 03:30 AM
Australia 04:30 AM
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match that promises to be very exciting, although it is expected that Dortmund will dominate the game due to the quality of its players.
Background
The record leans towards Borussia Dortmund, as they have met on 11 occasions, leaving a record of 6 wins for Dortmund, 2 draws and 3 wins for Bochum, so tomorrow Borussia will come out as a clear favorite to take the 3 points in another Bundesliga match day.
How is Borussia Dortmund coming along?
Borussia Dortmund on the other hand comes from defeating Frankfurt 4-0, Borussia is currently the overall leader in the Bundesliga table, a very strong team and with the intention of winning the title this year, has 60 points and a record of 19 wins, 3 draws and 7 defeats, will seek tomorrow to continue adding wins and points in their quest to be champion of the German league, this is how the two teams arrive at tomorrow's meeting.
How does Bochum arrive?
Bochum is coming off a 5-1 loss against Wolfsburg and its fourth consecutive match without a win, in the Bundesliga general table they are in 15th position, close to the relegation places, with 27 points and a record of 8 wins, 3 draws and 18 defeats, a team that has suffered throughout this season, will be looking to rescue a point against one of the strongest teams such as Borussia Dortmund.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the online broadcast of Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund live, corresponding to the 30th match day of the Bundesliga. The match will take place at the Vonovia Stadium, at 12:30 pm.