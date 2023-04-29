Stoke City vs QPR LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match
Photo: QPR FC

Stoke City vs QPR Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Stoke City vs QPR live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Bet 365 Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Stoke City vs QPR Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

USA Time: 10:00 AM ET

USA TV channel (English): there will be no transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): there will be no transmission

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Stoke City vs QPR: match for the in Championship Match?

This is the start time of the game Stoke City vs QPR: of Saturday, April 29, 2023 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Upcoming games

Stoke City will close the season against Watford away, on the other hand QPR will say goodbye to their fans against Bristol City where they will look for a win in the last game of the season.

Both teams are no longer playing for anything, ruling out the possibility of fighting for relegation.

Watch out for these players: Goalscoring streak

On the positive side, these two teams have two strikers in their ranks,

The 23-year-old English youngster, Tyrese Campbell with 39 games in Stoke City scored 9 goals and 5 assists, the most regular player in City's ranks.

Scotland's 27-year-old Lyndon Dykes of QPR in 37 games scored 8 goals and 2 assists. Accumulating a large amount of minutes, he scored more goals than his teammates.

How do QPR fare?

Queens Park Rangers also finished in a very low position with 47 points in 20th position, with 12 wins, 11 draws and over 21 defeats. They were one of the teams that conceded 69 goals. Their activity in the last 5 games was regular, 2 defeats, 2 draws and 1 win against the champion Burnley.

It was also a season to forget because they failed to get into the top 5 and reach the possibility of going to the Premier League.

Photo: QPR
How are Stoke City doing?

Stoke has practically nothing to play for, in 16th position with 53 points with two dates left in the season, the team has no average goal of reaching the top places to return to the Premier League or fight for a place in the reclassification.

Their record in the last 5 games is very negative, with 3 defeats and 2 draws. Their last win was against Conventry City by 4 goals to 0.

They set very equal record in their wins, losses and draws with 14 wins, 11 draws and 19 losses.

Photo: Stoke City
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 in Championship Match Stoke City vs QPR Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
