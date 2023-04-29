Stoke City vs QPR LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Stoke City vs QPR Live Score
How to watch Stoke City vs QPR Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 10:00 AM ET
USA TV channel (English): there will be no transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): there will be no transmission
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Stoke City vs QPR: match for the in Championship Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, April 29, 2023
|
11:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, April 29, 2023
|
10:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, April 29, 2023
|
11:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Chile
|
Saturday, April 29, 2023
|
11:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, April 29, 2023
|
9:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, April 29, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Spain
|
Saturday, April 29, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Canada
|
Saturday, April 29, 2023
|
10:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
USA
|
Saturday, April 29, 2023
|
10:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, April 29, 2023
|
8:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, April 29, 2023
|
11:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Peru
|
Saturday, April 29, 2023
|
9:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, April 29, 2023
|
11:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, April 29, 2023
|
10:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
Upcoming games
Both teams are no longer playing for anything, ruling out the possibility of fighting for relegation.
Watch out for these players: Goalscoring streak
The 23-year-old English youngster, Tyrese Campbell with 39 games in Stoke City scored 9 goals and 5 assists, the most regular player in City's ranks.
Scotland's 27-year-old Lyndon Dykes of QPR in 37 games scored 8 goals and 2 assists. Accumulating a large amount of minutes, he scored more goals than his teammates.
How do QPR fare?
It was also a season to forget because they failed to get into the top 5 and reach the possibility of going to the Premier League.
How are Stoke City doing?
Their record in the last 5 games is very negative, with 3 defeats and 2 draws. Their last win was against Conventry City by 4 goals to 0.
They set very equal record in their wins, losses and draws with 14 wins, 11 draws and 19 losses.