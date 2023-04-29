FC Juarez vs Club America Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is FC Juarez vs America match for Liga MX Match?
This is the start time of the game FC Juarez vs America of 28th April in several countries:
|
Where to watch FC Juarez vs America?
|
Country
|
Start date
|
Start Date
|
TV Channels and Streams
|
United States
|
April 28, 2023
|
23:00 ET
|
Telemundo, TUDN, VIX +, Fubo TV, Fox Deportes
|
Argentina
|
April 29, 2023
|
00:00
|
Bolivia
|
April 28, 2023
|
23:00
|
Brasil
|
April 29, 2023
|
00:00
|
Chile
|
April 29, 2023
|
00:00
|
Colombia
|
April 28, 2023
|
22:00
|
Ecuador
|
April 28, 2023
|
22:00
|
Spain
|
April 29, 2023
|
2:00
|
Fubo TV
|
Mexico
|
April 28, 2023
|
21:00
|
Fox Sports
|
Peru
|
April 28, 2023
|
22:00
Watch out for this Club America player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the America striker and already known throughout Liga MX; Henry Martín. The Mexican center forward is currently the best Mexican offensive player in the League and since the beginning of the season he has maintained perhaps the best version we have seen in his entire career. He has also participated directly or indirectly in América's goals in every game played and he will want to continue increasing his advantage in the fight for the scoring championship, He is also one of the current national team players and if he continues like this he will be the player who will lead the attack for future international competitions, so Henry Martin will have to be lethal in this match if he wants to see America flying at the top again.
Club America's last line-up:
Malagon; M. Layún, I. Reyes, N. Araujo, S. Reyes; R. Sánchez, Á. Fidalgo; L. Suárez, D. Valdés, J. Rodríguez; H. Martín.
Watch out for this FC Juarez player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the scorer of the escuadra brava and known throughout Liga MX; Tomás Martín Molina. The Argentinian center forward has not only been the Bravos' benchmark in this tournament, he has been in the best possible shape since his arrival to the Bravos' first team and it seems that the pressure has never weighed him down, he is also a real latent danger every time he touches the small area as he has not lost his eye for goal, being a goal security when he receives the ball.
FC Juarez's last lineup:
A. Talavera; M. Olivera, C. Salcedo, A. Arribas, L. Rodríguez; J. Sierra, J. Salas; A. Urzi, M. Osuna, A. Medina; T. Molina.
Background:
FC Juárez and Club America have faced each other on a total of 58 occasions (5 wins, 3 draws and 1 win) where the scales are tipped in favor of the América Eagles. In terms of goals, it is América who has the advantage in the history with 15 goals to FC Juárez's 9. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 7 of the Apertura 2022, when the Eagles defeated the Juárez Braves 2-1 at the Azteca.
About the Stadium
The Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez is a sports venue dedicated to professional soccer practice in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico and is currently the home of the Bravos of FC Juárez, a team that plays in the first division of Mexican soccer popularly known as Liga MX. It has a capacity to hold a total of 19,000 people.
It was built in October 1980 and inaugurated on May 12, 1981 with a soccer game between the Mexican National Soccer Team and Atletico Madrid, which tied to zero goals. It was ceded on gratuitous loan by the State Government to the UACJ, starting in 1986.
The goal is to keep three points
On the other hand, the Bravos de Juárez had a completely atypical season compared to what was really expected, since at the beginning and under the command of Hernán Cristante, FC Juárez looked like a team that could fight for a place in the playoffs at the top of the table at the end of the tournament or at least maintain a rhythm that would allow them to have a regular performance throughout the tournament, However, little by little the negative results were taking their toll on the Border team and currently, without Cristante as coach, the Bravos are eliminated from the competition and will have to wait until the Apertura 2023 to fight for the title.
It's time to turn this tournament around
Tano Ortiz knows that this tournament America must settle the score it has with its fans since last season, the eagles want to return to fight for a place in the final and finally, after almost 5 years of waiting, lift the coveted 14th star. So far, the eagles have had a great performance so far in the championship, and despite the doubts generated in the fans by the results of the first few games, América has once again taken flight and become the convincing team that fans and fans alike were familiar with last season, Likewise, the Azulcremas' key players are going through a great footballing moment and have been a factor in getting three points, which is why in this match, being the last match of the regular phase, América will want to win in order to continue seeking the overall leadership of the Clausura 2023.
The end of the tournament
Liga MX has reached the final phase of the regular championship, after 16 exciting matchdays where the teams sought to get the most points in order to qualify for the playoffs of Mexican football, it is time to play the last matchday of Clausura 2023, before entering the playoffs phase of the league. In this last matchday, nothing is defined; many teams will be looking for the feat of positioning themselves in a good position in the table so that the qualified teams can receive the elimination duel at home, either in the playoffs or in the playoffs. For this match, Club América and Bravos de Juárez will face each other from the country's border to determine which team will win the last three points in the tournament. On the one hand, the team coached by Fernando Ortíz seeks to secure second place in the overall standings and have a good chance of hosting all the second leg of the playoffs at the Azteca Stadium if they manage to reach the final, On the other hand, FC Juárez is practically eliminated from the tournament after a sad and poor performance throughout the championship, so as this is their last match of the season, the Bravos will have to go out with everything on the field and try to say goodbye to the Clausura 2023 with a victory at home while in the company of their fans.
Kick-off time
The FC Juarez vs Club America match will be played at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez, in Chihuahua, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 23:00 pm ET.
